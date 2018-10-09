Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Kylie Jenner to become youngest Billionaire
Celebrity

Clucky Kylie: ‘I want another baby’

by New York Post
9th Oct 2018 2:09 AM

JUST eight months after giving birth to daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner may be ready to add to her brood.

"I want another baby, but when is the question," the 21-year-old reality star shared on Snapchat while answering questions from fans over the weekend.

 

"And I'm definitely not ready this second and I don't know when I will be," she added.

The makeup maven adds she wants her second child to be a girl, so Stormi can have a sister.

"I want her to have a really feminine name," Jenner said of her future child. "That's all I know."

 

When will Stormi become a big sister? Picture: Instagram
When will Stormi become a big sister? Picture: Instagram

Jenner also gave details on Stormi's unbreakable bond with her father, Travis Scott.

"They have this crazy connection," she said. "She's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, I'm not even there. It's like she doesn't even see me, but it's cool. Whatever."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

Related Items

baby editors picks kardashians kylie jenner parenting

Top Stories

    Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

    premium_icon Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

    Crime A MAN accused of stalking, attacking and robbing a woman with a pocket knife in the middle of the night last month has faced court for the first time.

    • 9th Oct 2018 2:00 AM
    Local company steps up to give PNG a Betta Power connection

    premium_icon Local company steps up to give PNG a Betta Power connection

    Business It's a tough project but someone's got to do it.

    Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    premium_icon Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    Politics Mayor says prohibition hasn't worked and sly-grogging is rife

    CQ doctor takes rural health care to third world countries

    premium_icon CQ doctor takes rural health care to third world countries

    News DR MCPHEE is taking his CQ health care plan across the globe

    Local Partners