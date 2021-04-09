Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been freed for a second time.

The University of Melbourne Middle East studies expert spent two years in an Iranian jail on spying charges she denied, before being released in a prisoner swap.

Dr Moore-Gilbert, 33, revealed on Thursday night that she was now also free of her former husband Ruslan Hodorov.

The Russian-Israeli, whom she defended while she was locked inside a hell hole prison in Iran, had moved on in a relationship with Dr Moore-Gilbert's PhD adviser, Dr Kylie Baxter.

The betrayal led to her filing for divorce.

"Forgive the irrelevant personal announcement dear Twitter, but … ladies and gentlemen, I am officially divorced! Time for a sneaky kardonnay?" Dr Moore-Gilbert wrote.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert is ready for her next chapter after finalising her divorce from her now ex-husband. Picture: Sky News Australia

The post included a clip of singer Kylie Minogue appearing in Kath and Kim, the Australian sit-com from the early 2000s that screened on the ABC and Channel Seven.

In the clip, Kylie chats with Kath and Kim, played by Jane Turner and Gina Riley, as they discuss the correct pronunciation of the French grape variety chardonnay.

Dr Moore-Gilbert spent most of her time in Evin prison in a solitary confinement cell, with only three blankets, one to be used as a bed, one a pillow and another to keep her warm.

She had resisted a request from her Iranian captors, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to trap Mr Hodorov into coming to Iran.

The IRGC suspected Mr Hodorov was a spy, however there was nothing to suggest this was anything other than a paranoid fantasy.

The University of Melbourne was officially informed of the relationship between Mr Hodorov and Dr Baxter, a former lecturer at the university, on November 29, 2020 - after Dr Moore-Gilbert had returned to Australia.

Stephen.drill@news.co.uk

Originally published as Kylie-Moore Gilbert: 'I'm officially divorced'