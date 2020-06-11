Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nick Kyrgios has mingled with the Bouchard twins.
Nick Kyrgios has mingled with the Bouchard twins.
Tennis

Kyrgios brags about Bouchard moment

by Dave Fraser
11th Jun 2020 11:45 AM

NICK Kyrgios has bragged about having Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard and her twin sister Beatrice sitting in his player's box, recently posting a throwback picture of the occasion with the caption: "Swaggy as f*** box haha."

On his Instagram story this month, the Aussie tennis hothead posted a picture from Wimbledon last year of the Bouchard twins in his box, sitting behind his dad.

The Bouchard sisters liked what they saw from Nick Kyrgios.
The Bouchard sisters liked what they saw from Nick Kyrgios.

The sisters had some of the best seats in the house for Kyrgios' second round loss to Rafael Nadal at the All England Club, and at the time Eugenie posted a photograph of the Aussie serving with three love-heart eye emojis.

She was also quick to jump to his defence when he was criticised for serving underarm against Nadal.

"Underarm serves aren't against the rules. It's a tactic. Anything to win the point," she tweeted.

"It has nothing to do with lack of respect. It's literally just a different way to hit a serve."

It came after the pair practised together in the lead-up to the grand slam.

At the time, rumours circulated Kyrgios was dating former world No. 5 Eugenie - who he has played mixed doubles with in the past.

View this post on Instagram

Good company 🦁 @k1ngkyrg1os

A post shared by Beatrice Bouchard (@beatricebouchard) on

Then in August, Beatrice - a model and Instagram influencer - posted a photo on social media of her cosying up to Kyrgios. She captioned the picture: "Good company."

Earlier this year, Kyrgios weighed in Eugenie's love life as the 2014 Wimbledon finalist dealt with the coronavirus lockdown.

The 26-year-old - who famously dated a fan after losing a bet on the Super Bowl - tweeted: "Not complaining, but I feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend."

Nick Kyrgios and Eugenie Bouchard have spent time together on and off the court.
Nick Kyrgios and Eugenie Bouchard have spent time together on and off the court.

Kyrgios responded with the word "creasing", complete with a series of cry-laughing emojis.

Kyrgios recently split up with Russian Anna Kalinskaya - who called him a "good person".

Since splitting up, Kyrgios revealed he's been having sex at least once a week, sometimes with fans.

View this post on Instagram

Hi sunshine nice to see you again

A post shared by Beatrice Bouchard (@beatricebouchard) on

More Stories

eugenie bouchard nick kyrgios tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PROGRESS: Exciting new project takes shape in Rocky CBD

        premium_icon PROGRESS: Exciting new project takes shape in Rocky CBD

        News Renovation works are now half way finished and received the Premier’s approval on Wednesday.

        FIRST LOOK: New plans revealed for popular CQ plaza

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: New plans revealed for popular CQ plaza

        Business New development one of many planned for centre’s future.

        HAIL SALE! 141 storm damaged cars to go under the hammer

        premium_icon HAIL SALE! 141 storm damaged cars to go under the hammer

        Motoring Some cars to go to market are 2020 models have less than 10kms on the clock. See...

        Driver does a runner after slamming into power pole in Rocky

        premium_icon Driver does a runner after slamming into power pole in Rocky

        Breaking Residents in nearby areas took to social media stating a loud bang was heard...