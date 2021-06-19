Menu
Move aside Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. This is the exhibition bout we really want to see.
Boxing

Kyrgios in downright weird boxing proposal

by Staff writers
19th Jun 2021 11:26 AM

In a late night tweet, Nick Kyrgios on Friday hatched the idea for him to step in the ring.

"Idea.... kyrgios vs which tennis player.... boxing match? Let's go," he wrote.

Any takers?

Well, he has at least has one offer.

"I'm down for a dance," replied controversial American tennis star Tennys Sandgren.

While there's no suggestion the two could actually get it on, there's little doubt it would make for entertaining viewing.

Both are among the sport's most controversial stars, while boxing's line between sport and entertainment is being increasingly blurred, as proven by Paul earlier this month.

The YouTuber fought one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time in Mayweather - so why can't Kyrgios and Sandgren be next?

Watch this space...

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Kyrgios in downright weird boxing proposal

