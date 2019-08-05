Menu
Nick Kyrgios hugs the fan he asked for advice on where to serve on match point after his win.
Tennis

Kyrgios shows softer side in emotional win

by Kate Salemme
5th Aug 2019 9:27 AM

Nick Kyrgios has shown his softer side after claiming the Citi Open title in Washington by hugging a fan he asked for advice on match point.

The Australian defeated No.3 seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets 7-6 7-6 to complete an impressive tournament ahead of the US Open later this month, where he also defeated rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

For a third straight match, Kyrgios approached a member of the crowd to ask where he should serve the ball on match point.

The tactic proved successful again, as he hit his 18th ace to secure the victory in a second set tiebreak.

Kyrgios didn't forget the woman after the match, running over to embrace her with a warm hug.

"It's amazing. Honestly, where I was six months ago, the things I was doing, I was putting myself in a really tough situation and to respond like this, having incredible support is just amazing," Kyrgios said after the victory.

 

 

"I've had people behind me backing me and they never lost faith in me even though I'd lost it in myself.

"This week means a lot. Obviously it's great to get the win but I've proved to myself and to a lot of people that were backing me that I still have it and I can still produce at the highest level."

atp tour daniil medvedev nick kyrgios tennis washington open
