Subscribe Today's Paper
Drunk L-plater steals dad's car and blows three times over

lucy rutherford
by
27th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
A LEARNER driver paid a hefty price for driving his father's car without permission while intoxicated.

Darby Frederick Matthew Perrin, 18, faced Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to charges of drink driving on a learner's permit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court police arrived to an address on McDowall St on August 4 at 3pm on another matter, where they observed Perrin to be intoxicated.

Perrin told police he had been drinking moonshine all day and took his father's car without his knowledge and drove to his mother's house where they got into a verbal argument.

After being breathalysed, he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.164 and told police he knew he'd be above the limit, and was aware he needed to be with another driver.

Magistrate Blanch fined him $1000 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

