Labelling set to take off at Freckle farm

WIN-WIN: Minister Assisting the Deputy Prime Minister Luke Hartsuyker, Deb McLucas of Freckle Farm and Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry enjoying some of the fantastic produce available from Ms McLucas' holistic farming operation near Eton.

THE award-winning free-range Freckle Farm near Eton, Queensland, is one of the growing number of iconic Australian businesses preparing to implement Australia's new Country of Origin Labelling (CoOL).

Politicians yesterday visited Freckle Farm to discuss the labelling changes and how they will benefit local producers ahead of the June 30, 2018, deadline.

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Luke Hartsuyker and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry were among the visitors.

The labelling is being introduced to ensure Australians know where their food was made, packed and how much was sourced from Australian farmers.

"The new labels make it easy for consumers to see if - and how much of - their food is Australian and make more informed decisions about the food and other products they buy,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Many Australian consumers want to choose Australian made and the new labels will help them make informed decisions quickly.”

Freckle Farm owners Rob Bauman and Deb McLucas said they understood the benefits of informing their customers where their products came from.

"It is a great way to stand out in the marketplace. They will be implementing the new labelling in early 2018,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

Ms Landry thanked the team at Freckle Farm for hosting herself and Mr Hartsuyker to discuss the labelling changes.

"For most food made, grown or produced in Australia, labels will feature the kangaroo in a triangle symbol and a bar chart indicating the percentage of Australian ingredients,” Ms Landry said.

"This system will be a win-win for both consumers and Freckle Farm.

"Australian produce has a reputation of being high quality, clean and green, and consumers have a right to know what they are paying for.

"Locals at the Greater Whitsunday Farmers' Market in Mackay know to look out for Rob and Deb's quality produce, but the new labelling laws will also help Freckle Farm produce grab the attention of customers further afield.”