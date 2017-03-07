Labels may stop our farmers from being milked dry

SINCE the introduction of $1 milk in 2011, 180 dairy farmers have left the Queensland industry.

Not only has the industry seen a mass exodus of workers, but more than $200 million a year has been stripped out of the state's dairy supply chain.

With major retailers undervaluing milk, many dairy farmers have left the sector due to the industry no longer being profitable.

However laws recently passed in parliament are taking a step in the right direction to rectify the financial issues.

The laws are set to help Queensland milk consumers receive the transparency and clarity they have been calling out for when it comes to knowing what fair milk prices are.

The Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation (QDO) voiced its support for the Fair Milk Price Logo that will help inform consumers at the checkout on which Queensland milk products directly support the state's dairy farmers.

QDO made it's position known when it presented at the Queensland Agriculture and Environment Committee's hearing into the Sustainable Queensland Dairy Production Bill 2016 at Parliament House on March 1.

The hearing heard from local government, QDO, the Australian Competition Consumer Commission (ACCC) and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF)

QDO president Brian Tessmann said the Fair Milk Price Logo would go a long way in helping consumers if Queensland milk was produced at an 'ethical' and 'fair' price.

"People are continually asking what milk they should buy to support our local dairy farmers, while QDO encourages them to buy branded milk, many want a clearer indicator right there on the bottle,” he said.

"The recent I Buy Branded Milk campaign run by QDO was a success and shows consumers are willing to support Queensland dairy farmers and this Bill supports this public change.

"At the hearing, the ACCC clarified its principled support for efforts that increase consumer's access to information that provides transparency when making purchasing decisions. The Fair Milk Price Logo does exactly that.”

Mr Tessmann said he called on consumers, farmers and supporters of Queensland's dairy industry to contact their local Members of Parliament to "let them know how important this issue is to you and the state.”

"If Queenslanders want to continue to enjoy local milk it is essential that we create a way that allows consumers to throw their market power behind sustaining the state's farmers,” Mr Tessman said.