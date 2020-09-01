Labor and Greens fail to stop coal-fired power station study

COAL SUPPORTER: The LNP's Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and candidates for Rockhampton - Tony Hopkins and Keppel - Adrian de Groot, are delighted to see a $3.3m feasibility study into a coal-fired power station at Collinsville proceeding despite opposition.

COAL SUPPORTER: The LNP's Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and candidates for Rockhampton - Tony Hopkins and Keppel - Adrian de Groot, are delighted to see a $3.3m feasibility study into a coal-fired power station at Collinsville proceeding despite opposition.

TAX payer money will be used to pay for a $3.3 million feasibility study examining the viability of building Australia’s first 1 GW HELE coal-fired power station in Collinsville.

This comes after Labor and the Greens failed to pass a disallowance motion against the legislative instrument that would provide funding for the feasibility study in knife-edge 25-24 vote in Federal Parliament last night.

Shine Energy is now free to complete the 12-18 month long study which it was due to complete in the second half of 2021.

The estimated $2 billion power station project was expected to create 2000 jobs during the two year construction, with 600 ongoing operational jobs.

Shine Energy Chief Executive Ashley Dodd will undertake a feasibility study into building a new coal-fired power station in Collinsville, north QLD.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the failure of the disallowance motion was a win for regional Queensland.

“The Labor and Greens alliance in the Senate voted against lower power costs in North Queensland, against jobs in the resources industry and against coal, but fortunately, common sense prevailed,” Ms Landry said.

“The Liberal National Party are the only party putting their money where their mouth is and standing up for mining workers and the resources industry.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry wants to see CQ’s plentiful supply of thermal coal burnt in a HELE coal-fired power station in Collinsville.

“Unfortunately, the former workers party of Australia have lost their way when it comes to coal and people in Collinsville will remember when the Labor party chose to cosy up to inner-city Greens instead of choosing mining jobs.”

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan said Labor had once again sided with coal-opposed Green activists, instead of working class Australians.

The LNP's Queensland Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry have got their eyes on the prize.

“Amazingly, not one Queensland Labor Senator took the opportunity to speak for their state – only two of their NSW Labor Senators spoke,” Senator Canavan said.

“The green left remain in control of the once proud Labor party and no matter how many times Joel Fitzgibbon dons a hi-vis shirt, Labor’s opposition to coal power shows that he is all shirt and no shovel.

“If Labor won’t support coal fired power stations here, how can you rely on them to support the export of our coal to power stations overseas?”

Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt said if the private sector wanted to build a coal-fired power station, it should go right ahead, but taxpayers shouldn’t be the one to foot the bill - a view he said was shared by the State LNP, Bob Katter and Matt Canavan’s Federal Government colleagues.

“Just last week, Federal Liberals said the project ‘will never proceed’, and even Scott Morrison has said “we shouldn’t kid ourselves a new HELE (coal) plant would bring down electricity prices anytime soon…new cheap coal is a bit of a myth,” he said.

Queensland Senator Murray Watt said there were members of the Liberal Party who didn’t believe the Collinsville Power Station stacked up economically.

“Maybe Matt Canavan and his cohort need to spend a bit more time convincing their own colleagues, rather than moving motions about grants they’ve already paid.

“Shine Energy has been clear that one of the goals of the proposed coal-fired power station is early closure of the existing Gladstone power station, which employs around 250 people. So why does the LNP want to kiss goodbye to hundreds of existing jobs that support Central Queensland families?”

Senator Watt said the LNP’s speaking against Labor’s motion to protect the rights of miners employed as “permanent casuals” showed how they really felt about coal miners and their communities.

“Matt Canavan, Michelle Landry, Ken O’Dowd and George Christensen need to start standing up for the real workers on the ground, rather than mining bosses,” Senator Watt said.