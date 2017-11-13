Labor announces $75k for Browne Park upgrade study

TOURISM Minister Kate Jones yesterday announced a re-elected Palaszczuk Government would invest $75,000 to partner with Browne Park to undertake a scoping study for the major refurbishment of the venue.

Labor candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said this was a good move.

"We know rugby league and sport is more than just a game here in Rockhampton; it's about our community,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"It's about giving our children more opportunity to get fit and active and to make friends.”

Chair of Browne Park Trust Paul Hoolihan said development would provide a great venue for major entertainment and sporting events.