Russell Robertson.
Politics

Labor announces Capricornia election candidate

Timothy Cox
15th May 2021 12:01 AM
The Labor Party’s candidate for Capricornia at the next federal election is Russell Robertson.

Mr Robertson is a third-generation miner born in Clermont.

He has worked at the Goonyella mine operating heavy mining vehicles for almost two decades and is passionate about fighting for better infrastructure, jobs and job security, and health services.

He grew up in Moranbah, where he attended the same school to which he now sends his children.

After leaving town to find a job, he returned in 2000 with his wife Denise.

Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt and Russell Robertson.
Mr Robertson served as chairman of the Moranbah Community Scholarship Board, which helps pay for local children to attend university.

He has positioned himself against labour hire firms and been an advocate of casual miners being able to switch to full-time work.

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese said: “The people of Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Moranbah deserve a local that’s on their side.

“Russell Robertson is that candidate.

“Unlike the current Member for Capricornia, Russell believes in same job, same pay for working people.

“Russell is on the side of working families in Central Queensland, not dodgy labour hire companies.”

In the 2019 federal election, Mr Robertson received 37.6 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote against current Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.

The next election is yet to be called, but must be held in or before 2022.

