Labor announces counter-terrorism squad

MORE COPS: Member for Mirani Jim Pearce, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Minister for Police Mark Ryan and Labor candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke make a counter-terrorism announcement.

A COUNTER-terrorism squad may be hitting our state if the Palaszczuk Labor government is successful in the coming election, and bringing more security within Rockhampton.

Member for Mirani Jim Pearce said that Rockhampton police will be able to take more annual leave if 85 new officers are employed across Queensland.

The implementation of more officers will also "make it so much easier to look after officers” in Rockhampton.

Emu Park police station has upped its two officers to four over the last three years under the Palaszczuk government.

According to Member for Keppell Brittany Lauga, five of the 85 new officers will be specially-trained domestic and family violence officers.

Minister for Police and Corrective Services Mark Ryan announced today that as a result of the funding of 400 new officers across Queensland, a further 50 police positions will become available in the central policing region.

"One of the things we committed to do is to ensure that we provided additional policing responses in our entertainment precincts, and I know Rocky's got an entertainment precinct here as well as entertainment precincts right across the state,” Mr Ryan said.

Mr Ryan believes that the squad will be necessary as the current terrorism threat level for Queensland is probable with no prospects of decreasing in the next few years.

"Most importantly, of those 50 police positions there are five domestic violence coordinators,” Mr Ryan said.

"It's been a tribute of our government that we've taken a strong approach to ensuring that we do whatever we can to reduce the instance of domestic violence but to also provide support to people experiencing domestic violence and that we hold people who are perpetrators of domestic violence to account.

"One of the things that we've taken very seriously is the expert evidence advice from the police commissioner around the resources that he needs to keep Queenslanders safe... and the Commissioner has asked us to provide additional funding for 85 extra police and personnel to support a new counter terrorism command here in Queensland.”

Mr Ryan said 85 additional police officers will create a "specific counter-terrorism command”, which will ensure that Queensland maintains its position as a world leader in counter-terrorism response.

The Security Counter-Terrorism Command (SCTC) will cost a total of $53.85 million over the next four years and will be an addition to the 30 counter-terrorism and 20 additional police officers allocated to priority areas in the 2018-18 Budget.

"Whilst there is no specific threat to Queensland, we know that we've got to keep at the forefront when it comes to resourcing our police with counter terrorism capability,” Mr Ryan said.

"We have announced 50 positions in the budget just gone.

"We announced 400 positions only last month and today I'm announcing 85 positions of personnel and officers which takes the total announcement by the Palaszczuk Labour Government to 535 officers and specialists.”

Mr Ryan also announced the Labor Government's plans to boost the number of apple iPad QLite policing devices for officers to 7500, which will provide officers with "all the information that police need in their hands”.

"So we'll be providing from this year over the next four years, $20 million in additional support for our police so that we can have more police in our entertainment precincts keeping communities safe.”

Labor candidate Barry O'Rourke supported this announcement at the press conference this morning.

"I welcome this announcement. It is important to be able to have regional emergency response team scattered across the state,” Mr O'Rourke said.