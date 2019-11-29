Labor attacks NAIF costs, lack of CEO

THE much maligned Northern Australia Loan Facility has copped another barrage of criticism over the time it has taken to find a new CEO and rising administration costs.

The $5 billion NAIF was “floundering” in desperate need of leadership according to Labor’s northern Australia spokesman Murray Watt.

“Despite current CEO Laurie Walker announcing she would not renew her contract nearly five months ago, Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan is yet to announce her replacement,” Senator Watt said.

Given the scathing Auditor-General’s report on the NAIF’s lack of transparency and management of conflicts of interest, he said it was critical that the new CEO has the required experience and is truly independent.

Senator Canavan responded saying the formal process for appointing a new CEO was “progressing well and the outcome will be announced in due course”.

“Arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth operation of the organisation during the management transition period, with Amanda Copping as acting chief executive officer,” he said.

In the four years since the NAIF was announced, Senator Watt said it had released less than 1 per cent of its funds, and not one cent in Queensland.

He said 40 per cent of every dollar NAIF spent on infrastructure ($71 million) was spent on administrative costs ($26.6 million) with NAIF’s board approving over $400,000 in executive bonuses.

Senator Canavan said changes to the NAIF investment mandate helped improve the organisation’s performance with around $1.5 billion in NAIF loans approved for projects – including up to $25 million for CQ’s Signature OnFarm project in Clermont.

He said NAIF’s projects will generate about $3 billion in benefits and create more than 4000 jobs.

“(There’s) a strong pipeline of projects ... through NAIF’s assessment process, with 46 per cent of active inquiries coming from Queensland,” he said.