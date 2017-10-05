Labor backs CQ tourism jobs boost 'game changer'

Shadow Minister for Trade Investment resources and NT Jason Clarke with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Minister for Education Tourism.

WATER and power from the mainland to Great Keppel Island could be on the cards after a meeting of Ministers on the Capricorn Coast yesterday.

The Federal Opposition said if it won government it would allocate $1 billion to tourism infrastructure for Northern Australia.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said he would be keen to see $30 million of those funds allocated to running water and power to Great Keppel Island as well as construction of a commercial boat ramp that would open tourism opportunities, support industry and offer jobs.

Minister for Tourism Kate Jones said tourism was a key economic driver in the region that was worth about $1.4billion to the Central Queensland economy and supported close to 7000 jobs.

"We need to invest in infrastructure which will encourage private sector traders to invest in tourism in the region," Ms Jones said.

"Infrastructure talks to connect water and power to GKI open up critical infrastructure opportunities for Great Keppel Island and would be a game changer for the island.

"This would be a huge benefit to not just the island, but to the whole area.

"We are seeing more Australians and more international visitors than ever before.

"More tourism means more jobs so the Labor government are investing in upgrades to infrastructure specifically aimed at taking advantage of the unique tourism experiences offered in places like Central Queensland."

Labor Senator Murray Watt said Central Queens- land was on the doorstep of the world's fastest growing middle class in Asia.

By 2030, it is projected there will be three billion middle-class consumers just to our north, Mr Watt said.

"We want them to come to Central Queensland for their holidays," he said.

"We know we have to make sure that Central Queensland can compete with other world-class destinations, that's why we will invest $1 billion in upgrading airports, tourist trails and ports in places like Central Queensland and right across Northern Australia.

"Labor will establish the Northern Australia Tourism Infrastructure Fund to provide financing and concessional loans to build new tourism infrastructure in Northern Australia."

Shadow Minister for Northern Australia Jason Clare, Shadow Finance Minister Jim Chalmers and Mr Watt joined Ms Jones and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga in meeting with Yeppoon and Great Keppel Island tourism operators on the Capricorn Coast yesterday to hear their views on where the money would be best used.

Minister Jason Clare said the meeting was called to seek advice from the community and local Council about what the community want.

"We will be guided by local Council to find where the money should be spent.

"We are here to talk to locals and Council to ensure the funding is invested to benefit the growth of tourism, industry and jobs for the region.

"Funds will be made available for both local Council and the private sector."

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry criticised Labor's Northern Australia Infrastructure Tourism Fund, saying there was $5 billion available for all infrastructure, including tourism infrastructure, in the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

"Labor simply have not done their homework, there is nothing stopping tourism infrastructure projects from applying for NAIF funding," Ms Landry said.

"That means the coalition has $5 billion on the table for tourism projects, five times what Labor is proposing.

"Let's not forget that while Labor talk about boosting tourism funding, they have a plan to slash $1 billion of the NAIF's funding. That's terrible news for every Central Queenslander."