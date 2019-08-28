Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kaila Murnain leaving the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption public inquiry today. Picture: AAP
Kaila Murnain leaving the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption public inquiry today. Picture: AAP
Politics

Labor boss suspended over ICAC claims

by Staff writer and AAP
28th Aug 2019 7:25 PM

New South Wales Labor general secretary Kaila Murnain has been suspended in the wake of explosive revelations at an anti-corruption hearing.

It comes after reports today that the embattled political powerbroker refused to quit her post despite mounting pressure.

Tonight, the state Labor leader Jodi McKay said she was "appalled" by the evidence heard by the Independent Commission Against Corruption over the past three days and was intervening.

"Tonight I am taking steps to clean up the mess at ALP head office," Ms McKay said.

"I have therefore asked the party officers to convene a meeting tonight to suspend Kaila Murnain as General Secretary, as I no longer have confidence in her judgment.

"Pat Garcia will act in the role of General Secretary."

More Stories

corruption editors picks icac labor

Top Stories

    How 86yo discovered Rocky's hidden snooker club

    premium_icon How 86yo discovered Rocky's hidden snooker club

    News After weekly appearances for five years, Jack Martin hasn't looked back

    NAPLAN: CQ's best to lowest primary school results revealed

    premium_icon NAPLAN: CQ's best to lowest primary school results revealed

    News Find out how the region's primary schools compared.

    Strong airport passenger numbers compared to last year

    premium_icon Strong airport passenger numbers compared to last year

    News This can be partly attributed to military personnel departures

    Getting an Adani mine job just got a bit easier

    premium_icon Getting an Adani mine job just got a bit easier

    News New Rocky business hub a 'front door to opportunity'