Labor calls for Landry to deliver labour hire policy action

CHALLENGING LNP: Labor's Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson (left), Queensland Senator Murray Watt, young worker 'John' and Shadow Assistant Minister for work Lisa Chesters, called on Michelle Landry to deliver real policy action on labour hire.

CHALLENGING LNP: Labor's Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson (left), Queensland Senator Murray Watt, young worker 'John' and Shadow Assistant Minister for work Lisa Chesters, called on Michelle Landry to deliver real policy action on labour hire. Leighton Smith

THE battle over labour hire policy has well and truly begun with Labor and LNP organising rival press conferences in Rockhampton to gain the ascendency on the issue.

In the red corner, Labor's Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson has positioned himself as an advocate for worker's rights, determined to attract the attention of Canberra and in the blue corner stands the incumbent federal member Michelle Landry, who continues to make assurances that her government is listening and responding.

Mr Robertson, along with his southern reinforcements Shadow Assistant Minister for work Lisa Chesters and Queensland Senator Murray Watt, have called on Capricornia MP Michelle Landry to deliver real policy action on labour hire before listening to a young worker named John, who shared his experience of being a labour hire worker.

"I've had a couple of labour hire jobs before, more recently I was working in sales, contracting door to door but the pay was not where it should have been,” John said.

"If I had a sick day, I could have lost my job on the spot if I didn't keep up, maybe if I had a bad week, I could have lost my job straight away.

"The conditions weren't fair, I loved the job but it wasn't sustainable in the long term.”

John said in his labour hire roles, he worked as hard, if not harder than full time workers yet he lacked the job security others took for granted.

Ms Chesters, who was the guest speaker for a public meeting on the workers rights at the Rockhampton Jockey Club last night, explained how the Labor party had been listening to community concerns when they formulated their newly announced policy which would crack down on rogue labour hire practices, helping to protect vulnerable workers like John.

"We know that rogue labour hire practices are a big issue here in Rockhampton and in Central Queensland,” Ms Chesters said.

"Labor's policy is quite simple, what we are saying is in a workplace, two workers that are doing the same job, have the same skills and experience, should be paid the same.

"Right now, far too often labour hire workers are being treated as second class citizens, a Shorten Labor government will end that practice.

Ms Chesters said the announcement builds on Labor's strong plans to improve the pay and conditions of working Australians, including examining the definition of "casual” work setting an objective test for deciding when a worker is "casual”.

Mr Robertson said the labour hire policy would greatly the help protect and provide certainty to the workers of CQ.

He said three years ago in Parliament, Ms Landry said she was going to do more about casualisation and labour hire in Central Queensland but she hadn't done anything else and remained out of touch when it came to addressing dodgy labour hire practices.

"As a coal miner, I know the devastating impact this has on our communities. But it's happening across all of our industries, from mining, to manufacturing, to health and education,” Mr Robertson said.

"Too many labour hire workers are being treated like second class citizens, with lower wages, worse conditions and no job security.”

"When I launched my campaign to get real action moving on dodgy labour hire, Michelle Landry said that the best way to help CQ workers was to give a tax cut to big business, the very companies that are currently ripping off CQ labour hire workers.”

Labor made it clear that they intended to consult with businesses about the implementation of their policy and gave assurances that their policy would not affect small businesses using labour hire companies to source workers on a temporary basis or to deliver specialist skills.