Calls for sacking of Yeppoon businesswoman from NAIF board

15th Jun 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:33 AM
Yeppoon businesswoman Karla McPhail has found herself at the centre of a political attack from Labor.
Yeppoon businesswoman Karla McPhail has found herself at the centre of a political attack from Labor. Chris Ison ROK250517ccoaltrain2

LABOR Senator Murray Watt has called for the sacking of prominent Yeppoon businesswoman, Karla McPhail from the board of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF).

Speaking in federal parliament yesterday, Senator Watt said Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan should remove Ms McPhail from the board due to a potential conflict of interest arising from her business interests in the mining and tourism sectors.

While Senator Canavan was unavailable for comment last night, his office said he'd only recently rejected Senator Watts' call and nothing had changed.

Late last night, NAIF CEO Laurie Walker said she had 100% confidence all board members, including Ms McPhail, knew their responsibilities surrounding declarations of conflict and had complied with these.

The NAIF board oversees a $5billion public purse for infrastructure development funds for the north, which incorporates Central Queensland.

Senator Watt told parliament Ms McPhail's business interests in two mining service companies and a barge company servicing Great Keppel Island meant there was a potential for her to personally gain.

Labor says the government had refused to disclose whether Ms McPhail had disclosed her potential conflicts and called for a Senate inquiry to look into the issue of conflicts of interest among NAIF board members.

The call for an inquiry was passed with cross-bench support.

Senator Watt said it was known one mining company had already sought NAIF funding for a project in Central Queensland, and it was likely there would be others.

 

Queensland Senator Murray Watt.
He said Tower Holdings, the proposed developer for Great Keppel Island, had also made a submission.

As well as the potential conflicts of interest, Senator Watt accused Ms McPhail of being a partisan LNP supporter who had made financial donations to the party and aired her political views on social media.

He told parliament Ms McPhail was a personal friend of Senator Canavan, who had proposed her nomination to the board.

With Senator Canavan busy in Canberra, his office provided his response to recent questions at a Senate hearing where Senator Watts first aired his concerns.

Senator Canavan rejected Senator Watts' call for Ms McPhail to stand down, saying from what he had seen there was no evidence of any breach.

He said given mining's dominance in the northern economy it would be unusual for anyone who had done business in the area for a length of time not to have had some "interaction" with the sector.

"We always knew that the potential for conflicts of interest was live here given that northern Australia is a relatively small economy, so there is going to be a certain level of overlap in projects," Senator Canavan said.

"From the very early days that there was always a lot of effort to make sure that conflict of interest policies were very robust and I have full confidence that they have put them in place in compliance with the law..."

Ms McPhail said she was unable to comment and that NAIF's CEO would make a statement.

Ms Walker said the organisation did not publicly reveal if a board member had declared a conflict of interest for a number of reasons, including the commercial in confidence nature of projects.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  karla mcphail matt canavan murray watt naif senate inquiry

