Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Labor calls on HK to work with protesters

by Rebecca Gredley
5th Sep 2019 7:28 AM

Federal Labor is urging Hong Kong authorities to work with protesters on their remaining demands, after an extradition bill to China was withdrawn.

The bill has sparked months of protests and morphed into a wider movement for democracy, with protesters naming the withdrawal of the proposal as one of their five demands.

"We urge protesters to remain peaceful - and we urge the authorities to exercise maximum restraint, respond proportionately, and work towards a peaceful resolution," Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said on Thursday.

More Stories

hong kong hong kong protesters labor party

Top Stories

    Schwarten cleared of wrongdoing by corruption commission

    premium_icon Schwarten cleared of wrongdoing by corruption commission

    News Former Rocky MP says allegations were a 'monstrous lie from start to finish'

    One dead, two seriously injured in fatal crash

    premium_icon One dead, two seriously injured in fatal crash

    Breaking One man has died after a traffic crash involving four motorcycles

    Arson blamed for starting one of CQ's major bushfires

    premium_icon Arson blamed for starting one of CQ's major bushfires

    Environment Alleged fire-bug adds to challenges faced by local firefighters.

    Jogger calls Jehovah Witnesses 'Satan', smashes trolley

    premium_icon Jogger calls Jehovah Witnesses 'Satan', smashes trolley

    Crime The two female victims had just greeted him