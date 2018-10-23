Labor candidate advocates for federal funding towards GKI

LABOR'S candidate for Capricornia, Russell Robertson has met with the opposition leader in Canberra to push for a commitment for infrastructure funding for Great Keppel Island.

The move follows a tourism round-table discussion he hosted last month in Yeppoon with the Shadow Minister for Tourism Anthony Albanese and key Capricorn Coast tourism stakeholders.

Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson meeting Shadow Minister for Tourism Anthony Albanese. Contributed

In recent months, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig have called on the Federal Government to add to the Queensland Government's $25 million funding contribution to revitalise GKI's infrastructure.

Last Tuesday, Mr Robertson met with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and shadow ministers to take up the case.

"Last year, the State Government announced $25 million for infrastructure funding for Great Keppel Island. Michelle Landry has had a year to lobby her colleagues for matching funding," Mr Robertson said.

"Instead, she's ignored the issue. If she won't fight for this funding, I will.

"The meetings were positive, but more work needs to be done. I will continue to speak with my colleagues about this issue and fight to secure funding for this vital infrastructure project."

He said tourism infrastructure funding for Great Keppel Island would mean more jobs, more visitors and more money going into local businesses.

"I am escalating the fight for funding on Great Keppel Island," he said.

"Since I was announced as the Labor candidate for Capricornia, I have spoken to tourism operators, businesses and locals about the need for federal funding for GKI.

"It's about time the Capricorn Coast and GKI had a local member that is going to fight for the infrastructure they need."

TALKING CHANGES: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Senator Matt Canavan. Leighton Smith

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry dismissed Mr Robertson's GKI advocacy efforts as a "big show of jetting to Canberra to rub shoulders with the powerful members of his party".

"The effectiveness of this trip was somewhat misplaced though, as instead of meeting with those who hold the purse strings and make the decisions, he met only with opposition members," Ms Landry said.

"Meanwhile, I have been working tirelessly to secure the projects that matter to Central Queenslanders.

"It is as a result of my advocacy that projects like Rookwood Weir, Bruce Highway upgrades, Capricorn Highway duplication, the third bridge for Rockhampton, and the Fitzroy riverfront are even on the agenda.

Ms Landry said Labor's candidate for Capricornia had a long way to go before he could claim credit for any real delivery for Central Queenslanders.