Labor claim Landry 'reheating' old policy announcements

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has copped criticism for claiming previous government announcements as wins for CQ in the latest federal budget.

Labor politicians have pounced on her comments to declare that there was in fact no new infrastructure announcements for CQ in Budget 2018.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said he was surprised to hear Ms Landry try and dress up this latest federal budget as a win for Central Queensland, especially in relation to road infrastructure for the region.

"$52 million for the ring road corridor around Rockhampton. $120 million for the Walkerston bypass.

"This isn't fake news, it's just old news,” Mr Bailey said.

"It's a 'microwave budget' reheating last year's announcements from previous budgets.

"To pass them off as anything more than existing projects in the pipeline is to do locals a great disservice.”

Shadow Minister For Resources and Northern Australia Jason Clare and Labor Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson claimed this wasn't the first time Ms Landry had recycled wins from the budget.

"$2 billion for the Bruce Highway. $1.6 billion is earmarked for Central and North Queensland. This money is not allocated to any projects - and is not new funding,” they said.

"$52 million for the Rockhampton Ring Road re-announced. First funded in a past budget.

"$60 million for the Capricorn Highway (for the $72 million duplication project between Rockhampton and Gracemere) re-announced. Funded in past budgets.

"$120 million for the Walkerston bypass re-announced. First funded in past budgets.”

When asked, Ms Landry was unable to cite any fresh CQ road infrastructure projects included in the latest federal budget.

Her spokesperson justified this situation saying although these road projects had been previously announced, the money hadn't been allocated towards them until this year's budget.