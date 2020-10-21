Menu
Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek,Jack McKay,Domanii Cameron
21st Oct 2020 9:27 AM
LABOR has announced it will build a "second Bruce Highway" as voters continue to flock to early voting booths.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the plan on Twitter this morning, ahead of official media engagements.

"If re-elected, we have a vision to build an inland highway from Charters Towers to Mungindi," she wrote.

"A second Bruce Highway would take trucks off the existing Bruce, making it safer for communities from Gympie to Townsville.
"Activating an inland freight route will also reduce travel times, support jobs and increase economic activity."

The LNP has announced its own $33 billion vision to four-lane the Bruce Highway between Cairns and Curra, near Gympie, over 15 years.
It has committed $50 million towards mapping out a detailed blueprint to progressively separate the Bruce Highway into a modern dual carriageway road along the entire length of the 1677km route.

