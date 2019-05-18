Labor concedes defeat to Michelle Landry in Capricornia

LABOR HEARTBREAK: Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson was joined by his wife Denise in conceding defeat in Capricornia at the Red Lion Hotel in front of the party faithful.

THE mood was grim and sombre at Labor's election party at the Red Lion waiting for their candidate Russell Robertson to arrive to concede defeat following a hard-fought election campaign.

Sadly, Mr Robertson was out-matched by Capricornia's incumbent Michelle Landry.

Cheers of "Robbo!" erupted when the Labor contender made his arrival with his wife Denise.

Mr Robertson paused for a moment to look at the TV showing former Prime Minister Tony Abbott making his concession speech and commented, "at least something good came from tonight".

He called the gathered party faithful together to thank them for their support.

"After the 15-month journey, where we've culminated in tonight, unfortunately we've been unsuccessful," Mr Robertson said.

"I want to congratulate Michelle Landry on holding the seat.

"But I also want to thank you wonderful people here for the hard work you've done.

"Many of you have soldiered all day. I know how tough it is on the booth. I know how tough it is on the campaign and I want to say from the bottom of my heart a deepest thank you.”

Mr Robertson said they had a plan to win the seat revolving around jobs and infrastructure that didn't come to fruition.

"We're going to have to sit and watch what happens tonight, I think it's still a little bit unclear what's going to happen, it's going to be tight,” he said.

"But unfortunately in Queensland, the people have spoken and they haven't endorsed the ALP's position.

"So I will continue to be a third generation coal miner as we move forward,” he said with a laugh.

As his speech drew to a close, the crowd shouted their support before giving him three cheers before leading him towards the bar for a well earned beer.