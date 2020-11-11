Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The LNP’s Laura Gerber has denied Labor a second Gold Coast seat by just 310 votes, with her opponent Kaylee Campradt conceding defeat late Wednesday.
The LNP’s Laura Gerber has denied Labor a second Gold Coast seat by just 310 votes, with her opponent Kaylee Campradt conceding defeat late Wednesday.
Politics

Labor concedes in nailbiting battle for Currumbin

by Greg Stolz
11th Nov 2020 7:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Palaszczuk Government has failed to snare a second Gold Coast seat by just 310 votes, with incumbent MP Laura Gerber triumphing in Currumbin after a nailbiting battle.

Labor candidate Kaylee Campradt conceded defeat in a Facebook post late Wednesday.

"What a ride!" she told her followers.

"With the counting finished, I can report that I lost by 310 votes.

"Thankyou everyone for your support and encouragement. It's been a privilege.

Currumbin MP Laura Gerber, talking about the border closures. Picture Glenn Hampson
Currumbin MP Laura Gerber, talking about the border closures. Picture Glenn Hampson

"Look forward to seeing the many election commitments in Currumbin delivered.

"But for now I will take a little break from public life …"

It was Ms Campradt's second defeat this year at the hands of Ms Gerber, who retained Currumbin for the LNP at a March by-election sparked by the resignation of veteran MP Jann Stuckey.

Kaylee Campradt on election night. Photo: Scott Powick
Kaylee Campradt on election night. Photo: Scott Powick

Mrs Stuckey's GP husband Richard stood as an independent in the October 31 state election and directed preferences to Ms Campradt, but it wasn't enough to get her across the line.

Labor's only other Gold Coast seat is Gaven, won convincingly by newly-minted Cabinet Minister Meaghan Scanlon.

Originally published as Labor concedes in nailbiting battle for Currumbin

lnp queensland state election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Beyond thrilled’: O’Rourke official winner in Rockhampton

        Premium Content ‘Beyond thrilled’: O’Rourke official winner in Rockhampton

        Politics “There’s lots of work to be done – my focus will be on making sure the government delivers on our local election commitments and our economic recovery plan.”

        CQ woman’s touching tribute to father who served in WWII

        Premium Content CQ woman’s touching tribute to father who served in WWII

        News Lyn Baldrock considers Remembrance Day a time for her family to reflect on its...

        Great Keppel Island to come alive this weekend with festival

        Premium Content Great Keppel Island to come alive this weekend with festival

        News A talent quest will be held on Friday night with music acts spread throughout...

        Dog tried to rip off woman’s calf muscle in horror attack

        Premium Content Dog tried to rip off woman’s calf muscle in horror attack

        News Husband demands answers after wife attacked by same dog twice in 14 months - this...