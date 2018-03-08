Labor defends its approach to lowering CQ's power prices

ENERGY DEBATE: The cost of electricity in CQ keeps on increasing.

AFTER copping the blame from One Nation Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson for not doing enough to lower power prices, the Queensland Government has hit back.

While on a recent visit to Rockhampton's Dobinsons Spring and Suspension, Senator Hanson blamed the Queensland Government's energy policy as well as a lack of competition, the cost of renewables, the lack of a new coal fired power station, for driving up electricity prices for stifling employment and pressuring companies to move their operations offshore.

In areas of Regional Queensland where Ergon Energy was the only electricity provider, the Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) was the price regulator with the power to set notified power prices.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said locals would be far more accurately informed by the QCA than by the One Nation, who clearly didn't understand Queensland's electricity industry.

"Electricity prices in regional Queensland are set by the independent QCA, and they have flagged a drop of to 4.3 per cent for 2018-19," he said.

"This shows that the Palaszczuk Government's interventions to put downward pressure on electricity prices are working.

"I'm happy to organise a briefing for the One Nation Member for Mirani on Queensland's electricity system, and maybe he can fill in his boss."

Dr Lynham said the QCA determines regional Queensland electricity prices, taking into account prices in the de-regulated competitive south-east Queensland market.

"The State Government provides price support, under Queensland's long-standing uniform tariff policy, to ensure regional prices are equivalent to SEQ prices," he said.

"This year, almost half-a-billion dollars has been budgeted to bring regional power prices in line with SEQ prices.

"The QCA has previously calculated that without price support, regional Queensland prices would be 21 per cent higher for customers in the east and 118 per cent higher for customers in the west."

The QCA released its draft determination of 2018-19 electricity prices for regional Queensland last month and local electricity consumers were encouraged to have their say on proposed drops in electricity prices at the Queensland Competition Authority's workshop in Rockhampton on March 14.

Dr Lynham said if the final decision reflects the draft, regional households could expect to see a 2.3 per cent drop in their annual power bill in the next financial year, or an average of $35 and regional small businesses could see a drop in their power bill of 4.3 percent, or $110.

"A $10 million assistance package is also available to support business customers in regional Queensland, including farmers and irrigators, as well as energy-intensive businesses such as manufacturing," he said.

"Dobinson's Spring and Suspension is one of the businesses currently benefiting, with a free energy audit underway and potential financial support to implement energy efficiency measures identified by the audit."

Dr Lynham said the government's $2 billion Affordable Energy Plan offered rewards $120 for regional small business if they adopt Ergon Energy's monthly direct debit billing.

"All Queenslanders are also receiving a $50 rebate on their annual bill - a dividend from their continuing ownership of our electricity businesses.

"We made a pledge to Queenslanders that we would keep power bills below inflation over the next two years.

"We have been able to achieve this because those businesses remain publicly-owned."

The draft determination is open for submissions until 9 April and the QCA is planning workshops, including one in Rockhampton, before its final determination is released on May 31.

During his recent visit to Rockhampton, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten expressed his concern for the effects of high power prices, particularly for small and medium sized businesses like Dobinsons, hinting at a potential future policy announcement.

"Somehow we've got to try and help small/ medium businesses get control of their energy prices, so watch this space, we're looking at that," Mr Shorten said.

"The number one reason why we have high energy costs in Australia, is the lack of a clear policy guideline because investors will not invest in unstable markets.

"So whilst we're still arguing over climate change, we just don't get the investment we require."

Mr Shorten said Australia had some of the highest power prices in the world and said one way to get over that was to set aside more gas and look at renewables.

"One way we get over that is more gas.

"And we say of the more gas, more the gas has to reserved for Australian purposes first.

"Then we look at renewable energy, coal by the way is always going to be part of the foreseeable future."

He said Australia was sophisticated enough to have more than one source of energy.

"We've got to double down on renewables because that is going to be the cheapest form of energy," he said.

"I'm going to bet on the technology."

To provide your feedback on the QCA's draft determination visit www.qca.org.au/submissions