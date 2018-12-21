Labor hears more 'horror stories' of worker casualisation

INSECURE WORK: Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson was joined by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke to hear casual worker's experiences.

FOR five years, Chad Stokes has endured the uncertain existence of a casual labour hire worker for Blackwater coal mine, receiving half the pay and none of the entitlements of his permanent colleagues.

Mr Stokes was one of the workers to sit around the table at Rockhampton's Giddy Goat yesterday, sharing their sad tales of the unfair life of a casual employee.

The gathering of casual workers was organised by Labor's Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson, who along with meeting attendees Rockhampton's MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, have led the charge to address CQ's casualisation issue.

Working as a pump crew operator, Gracemere resident Mr Stokes said it was the lack of security and flexibility that held him back from living a normal life with his wife and three children.

"There's no flexibility. You're not able to take sick days when you're sick or your family's sick,” Mr Stokes said.

"You're not able to take holidays and enjoy life with your family and friends, that's probably my biggest issues.”

While his pay rate wasn't his central focus, Mr Stokes said overall he's receiving approximately half the amount that a permanent employee doing his job would receive in pay and entitlements.

Mr Stokes was desperate to see some political leadership to tackle the issue head on, to level the playing field for workers.

"Just change the casualisation of the workforce so you've got the security, stability and know that you can go to work every week and not just get a text telling us our services a not needed anymore, and seeing the job re-advertised three days later,” he said.

"I'd love to be permanent for the simple fact that you can take your holidays, you can get a boat, or if you want to go buy a house.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said earlier this week that her government intended to legislate changes in the new year to tackle the issue of casualisation.

She declined Mr Robertson's by-partisan invitation to join him at the Giddy Goat to hear the concerns of local casual workers but said these workers were welcome to come to her office to raise their issues.

Mr Robertson said he was disappointed that Ms Landry didn't take up his offer to sit down with casuals to discuss the LNP's plan, saying it left casual workers uncertain of the LNP's plan for another Christmas.

He said no matter what forum he goes to, be it Rockhampton, Sarina or Collinsville, he was hearing the same horror stories of casual worker exploitation like Mr Stokes's.

"How are you still temporary after doing the same role for five years?” Mr Robertson said.

"40 hours a week? That sounds like a full time job to me.”

Mr Robertson also found it noteworthy that casualisation wasn't purely a mining industry issue.

"Whether it's mining, health, education or hospitality, there was misuse of the terms casual and temporary,” he said.

He said if Labor took office, they planned to objectively define what a casual worker was, while also clamping down on dodgy labour hire companies not doing the right thing.