Labor hits back at LNP fisheries call out

RESPONSE: Minister for Agriculture Mark Furner had his say on the LNP's claims the state government will wrongfully introduce quotas to commercial fisheries. Leighton Smith

QUEENSLAND'S Fisheries Minister has hit back at the LNP after claims Labor was endangering Queensland's commercial fisheries by installing quotas and restrictions to fishers.

Minister Mark Furner claimed fisheries opposition spokesman Tony Perrett had tried to "give black market fishers a five-day head start before Fisheries officers could inspect their ill-gotten gains".

"The former LNP government started this reform process with its 2014 report known as the MRAG report," Mr Furner said.

"The LNP then tried to hide the report from Queenslanders because it does not have the courage to do what's necessary to build a legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren. In contrast, the Palaszczuk government released the report and has developed, consulted on and fully funded a 10-year program of reform to give Queenslanders a world-class fisheries system."

Mr Furner said after "after more than four years in opposition Mr Perrett and the LNP have not even bothered to formulate a fisheries policy, except their commitment at the 2017 election to continue with the MRAG reforms".

"Mr Perrett's comments are lazy, ill-informed, sniping and they do the fishing industry, and indeed all Queenslanders, a massive disservice," he said.

He said he met with QSIA and other commercial fishing representatives to discuss reforms and how "we can support our commercial fishing industry".