Labor lashes Landry's NBN response to angry CQ businesses

HAD ENOUGH: Shane Warner from Charlies Pest Control and Scott Conaghan from Peter Conaghan Electrical are visibly angry with the ongoing problems with the NBN roll out.

HAD ENOUGH: Shane Warner from Charlies Pest Control and Scott Conaghan from Peter Conaghan Electrical are visibly angry with the ongoing problems with the NBN roll out. Allan Reinikka ROK260917anbn1

IN THE wake of CQ's business owners expressing their outrage with the NBN roll out, politicians have rushed to provide an opportunity to address these concerns.

On Wednesday, Scott Conaghan from Peter Conaghan Electrical and Shane Warner from Charlie's Pest Control, lacking functional phone lines, took their grievances with Telstra and NBN Co public.

In a joint statement, Shadow Minister for Regional Communications Stephen Jones and Queensland Senator Murray Watt have accused Michelle Landry of failing local businesses facing telecommunications disruptions and outages.

VISITING SOON: Shadow minister for regional communications Stephen Jones. Campbell Gellie

"The Turnbull Government's NBN has been plagued with problems of poor customer service, failed connections, and buck passing with local businesses forced to play NBN "ping-pong" as they are bounced between the network operator and their phone company," they said.

"Small businesses right across Australia are bearing the brunt of the failed NBN rollout and it's simply not good enough.

"In many cases, people are experiencing weeks of delay and disruption which is costing business thousands of dollars in lost revenue."

The Labor politicians said businesses deserved more than the clichés they were getting from Michelle Landry who was quoted as saying, "no change is without its challenges".

"The Turnbull Government has created this mess and walked away from its responsibility to deal with it," they said.

"There are serious shortfalls occurring in Australia's consumer regulatory framework with the introduction of the NBN.

"We need strong local champions to go in to bat for local businesses and we need to ensure consumers and businesses are able get their problems fixed quickly."

HOSTING FORUM: Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt leading charge to fix NBN. Allan Reinikka ROK160816awatt1

They said the Turnbull Government was too worried about covering up for some of its bad technology choices - switching from fibre to copper-based NBN - to focus on the desperate need of consumers to get their service problems sorted.

"Residents and businesses just want these issue fixed. People are sick to death of the service disruptions, missed appointments and the NBN ping-pong," they said.

"Michelle Landry needs to stand up for local businesses and provide solutions not silly clichés."

Mr Jones and Mr Watt invited local businesses to attend a NBN Business Forum on Thursday, October 5 from 5.30pm at the Jockey Club, Reaney Street Rockhampton.

The forum will be held in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and will discuss the NBN rollout and regional communications in Central Queensland.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry responds to NBN roll out criticism. Contributed

The Morning Bulletin has sought a response from Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, however, earlier today at a press conference at her office, she responded to criticism of the federal government's handling of the NBN roll out.

"I can assure the people that the NBN is nearly rolled out," Ms Landry said.

"Yes, there has certainly been some issues with it but I have been in constant contact with Minister (for Communications) Mitch Fifield about that, also Telstra and NBN Co.

"My office is actually working towards having a public forum in Rockhampton, to have Telstra and NBNco at that, so any issues that people have, they will both be there ready to answer."