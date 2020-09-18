Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

The LNP has left the door open to preferencing the Greens over Labor in more seats across the state, with the potential move being dubbed risky.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington wouldn't say whether the party would adopt the same strategy it's pledged to implement in the marginal inner-city seat of South Brisbane, instead saying Labor was responsible for Queensland having the highest unemployment rate.

An LNP source said it was their preference to put Labor last across all seats.

But another source said preferencing the Greens ahead of Labor in more seats would be a bad decision, with LNP voters typically finding the minor party "far more objectionable".

The LNP put Labor last in the Bundamba and Currumbin by-elections earlier this year, and has promised to preference the Greens ahead of Labor in South Brisbane in a bid to oust former deputy premier Jackie Trad.

Queensland Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Ms Frecklington said the only way to get Queensland working again was to change the government.

"Labor is responsible for Queensland having the highest unemployment rate in the nation in 2018, 2019 and in February this year all before coronavirus," she said.

"This election will be a decision between the LNP and Labor.

"A vote for a minor party will see Labor re-elected."

Ms Frecklington said the party had introduced a bill to go back to optional preferential voting so Queenslanders didn't have to vote for a party they didn't want to.

"A decision will be made before the election," she said.

When asked whether the party would preference the Greens above Labor in other seats back in April, Ms Frecklington said it was a matter for the party while insisting there would be no deals with minor parties.

Amy McMahon, who is contesting South Brisbane for the Greens, almost unseated Ms Trad at the 2017 election.

Just 498 primary votes separated the two.

An LNP source said 90 per cent of the party's votes didn't get distributed, saying to preference the Greens above Labor would be a risky strategy.

"A lot of our supporters can't abide the Greens," they said.