LABOR LOBBYISTS: School parents told how to vote

CLEAR battle lines have been drawn in the final days of the election campaign as unions and industry leaders send out mass mail drops to parents and client databases urging voters to pick a side.

Flyers from the union-backed Fair Funding Now! were this week distributed outside Sandy Strait State School where parents picking up their children were warned they would miss out on more than $600,000 in funding if they did not vote in Labor to "restore" cuts to the education sector.

The lobby group has denied masquerading as the school or using wording which suggested it had the school's support.

This is despite the opening line reading "thank you for choosing to send your child to Sandy Strait School."

It goes on to say "Labor's commitment would mean an additional $680,000 for Sandy Strait State School over the next three years."

The Chronicle understands similar personalised letters are being sent to schools across the region in an attempt to win parent and teacher votes.

One Nation's Damian Huxham has branded the move as "political vote grabbing" by the ALP.

But Hinkler's Labor candidate Richard Pascoe denied having any association with the flyers. He did however reiterate the flyer's claims that the school would be better off under a Labor Government and receive the funding detailed in the flyer.

VOTE LABOR FLYER: One of the letters from Fair Funding Now! distributed to Sandy Straits State School parents earlier this week. The letter urges parents to vote Labor to reverse cuts to education. Contributed

The flyer claims 85 per cent of private schools get more funding than state schools and spruiks a political promise by Labor to remove the 20 per cent cap on state schools to reach the School Resourcing Standard (SRS).

"Our local Fair Funding Now! campaign team are a group of grassroots supporters of fair funding for all schools... led by local parents, teachers, school leaders and supportive community members," the flyers read.

Regional organiser for the Queensland Teacher's Union Scott Welch said the flyers were part of a long-running campaign around federal education and funding and "the needs of proper funding".

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the claims in the flyer were "just more Labor lies... ABC Fact Check reported earlier this week that under the Coalition Government, public school funding has grown each year and is projected to continue that way over the forward estimates".

When contacted for comment, Sandy Strait State School principal David Hillhouse directed the Chronicle to the Queensland Department of Education.

A spokesman for the department said they were aware the campaign flyers were distributed outside of the school grounds but said they did not have the power to regulate activity occurring beyond the gate.

"Queensland state school staff may not distribute political material within school grounds," the spokesman said.

A spokesman from the federal Department of Education said they would not comment due to caretaker conventions.

Mr Huxham accepted the activity was not illegal but there should be "more than just a moral compass" when it came to "dragging children into political vote grabbing".

"Politics should be kept out of schools... a fair go would be to not involve children."