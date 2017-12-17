Menu
MP blames cops for gap in evidence

Queensland MP Brittany Lauga outside court in Rockhampton last week.
Queensland MP Brittany Lauga outside court in Rockhampton last week.
by Daniel Knowles

THE Labor assistant minister accused of exaggerating a stalking claim to silence questions about an interest-free loan from one of Queensland's biggest builders has blamed police for the failed prosecution that could cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

Petros Khalesirad outside the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Petros Khalesirad outside the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Petros Khalesirad was charged with stalking Brittany Lauga. But his barrister Greg McGuire told the court the case was politically motivated.

Magistrate Cameron Press found there was no stalking case to answer, saying there was a lack of professional evidence of "grave or serious" psychological harm.

Mr McGuire asked for extra costs, which could top $60,000, saying Mrs Lauga had not provided the police with enough information.

But Mrs Lauga told The Courier-Mail yesterday: "I just want to clarify that I did indeed provide police with the names and contact details of my doctor and psychologist to provide evidence regarding the emotional and mental harm caused but the police, for a reason unbeknown to me, chose not to follow it up and provide it as evidence to the court."

