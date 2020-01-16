Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Their arguments are not that different to the anti-vaxxers, in terms of saying: 'I don't care what the science says, I have this particular view and I'm just going to say we shouldn't adopt a policy'," Mr Burke told Sky News on Thursday.
Politics

Labor MP links climate deniers to anti-vax

by Rebecca Gredley
16th Jan 2020 10:38 AM

ARGUING against the science of climate change is similar to not believing in vaccinations, a senior federal Labor MP says.

Tony Burke, a former sustainability and environment minister, says the Morrison government's climate policies continue to be watered down by a handful of MPs who don't believe in climate change.

"Their arguments are not that different to the anti-vaxxers, in terms of saying: 'I don't care what the science says, I have this particular view and I'm just going to say we shouldn't adopt a policy'," Mr Burke told Sky News on Thursday.

More Stories

Show More
anti vacciantion climate change federal labor labor mp science

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Missing Dysart man named, water search area expands

        premium_icon UPDATE: Missing Dysart man named, water search area expands

        News The man was carried away by a current trying to save his boat.

        Rocky MP ‘sickened’ by shocking NDIS wait list death rate

        premium_icon Rocky MP ‘sickened’ by shocking NDIS wait list death rate

        News Federal Government under pressure to fix NDIS where two Queenslanders are dying...

        Mine deaths might become ‘cost of doing business’

        premium_icon Mine deaths might become ‘cost of doing business’

        News Union fears mining bosses will use global companies to shield them from...

        CQ man on parole despite sickening stash of child porn

        premium_icon CQ man on parole despite sickening stash of child porn

        News “There was a 36 minute odd long video that showed a child engaging in...