Labor MP’s ‘four-letter word’ jibe at Trad

LABOR'S longest-serving MP has called Deputy Premier Jackie Trad a "four-letter word".

Ahead of an unpredictable caucus meeting this afternoon at which disgruntled MPs have been invited to speak out, Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller made the surprise swipe during a radio interview.

Mrs Miller was asked whether the Deputy Premier had damaged Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's chances of re-election following Ms Palaszczuk's admission on Friday that Ms Trad's investment house dramas had damaged her Government.

"Trad is a four-letter word, isn't it," she told ABC Radio.

"Maybe I should leave it at that."

Mrs Jo-Ann Miller MP member for Bundamba and Jackie Trad MP member for South Brisbane. Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee meeting at 10.30am to 11.30am, committee room 2, level 6, Parliamentary Annexe. Photo Adam Armstrong.

Mrs Miller suggested she had been ostracised by the Labor Party, calling parliament "the loneliest place in the world".

She said the Premier didn't speak to her very often and had not phoned her at all since her resignation as police minister.

"They make it very clear whether you are part of the Labor Party or not," she said.

"There can be overt bullying and there can be intimidation that is from the other way around.

"(Retired Currumbin LNP MP) Jann (Stuckey) spoke of the silent treatment.

"Oh God, I've had that for many years so it's like water off a duck's back to me.

"But certainly you get to know whether you are part of it or not part of it."

She said Ms Stuckey, who quit earlier this month amid her battle with depression and claims of party bullying, was "quite right".

She said that bullying behaviour was found "across all parties" and likely right around Australian politics.

Mrs Miller said she was "traditional, old-school Labor" who was taught to always do the right thing by the community.

"I think that I would be last of that era of MPs in this parliament," she said.

Looking back on her demotion to the backbench, Mrs Miller said the Premier had "made it clear" that she had to go as police minister.

At the same time, she was also told to leave the parliament as well, which she refused, the MP said.