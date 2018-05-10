Labor on the attack for CQ's 'snub' in the federal budget

NOT IMPRESSED: Russell Robertson (Labor Federal Candidate for Capricornia) and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke respond to the Federal Government's budget announced Tuesday night.

NOT IMPRESSED: Russell Robertson (Labor Federal Candidate for Capricornia) and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke respond to the Federal Government's budget announced Tuesday night. Chris Ison RROK090518cbudget1

CQ's Labor Party politicians harshly judged the federal government's Budget 2018 saying it was another case of our region being overlooked.

Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson said the LNP's budget gives the big banks and business an $80 billion tax cut and at the same time cuts $15.4 million from local schools and $4.22 million from hospitals.

"This is a budget for the top end of town - not Rockhampton," Mr Robertson said.

"In fact Rockhampton wasn't even mentioned once in the Budget speech."

He said they failed to put a single dollar in the big projects Rockhampton needed and only Labor would stand up and deliver a fair go.

"In contrast, Bill Shorten and Labor will reverse funding cuts for schools, invest in local hospitals and build job-generating infrastructure for Rockhampton, like $25 million for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, $47.5 million for Stage 1 of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road upgrade, and $176 million for the Rookwood Weir."

He said Labor intended to protect penalty rates and local jobs, Medicare and schools,and keeping taxes lower for ordinary people.

Mr Robertson questioned the role of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility which had not allocated any money to Central Queensland since it was announced.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said there was next to nothing in the budget for CQ.

"We haven't seen the money towards the Ring Road in Rockhampton. Queensland is really getting left behind. We're not getting the same projects being made available to our southern states," Mr O'Rourke said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the budget did nothing for jobs in Central Queensland, didn't address workforce casualisation or assist our roads, hospitals or schools.

"No doubt the Federal Member for Capricornia will be raving about how good this budget is, despite that there is nothing in it to support workers and families in CQ. Our region deserves better representation."