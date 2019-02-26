Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

SUBCONTRACTORS working on Federal Government projects would be protected against non-payment by dodgy builders under a scheme to be introduced if Labor won office.

And a Shorten Labor Government would create a $4.5million Subbies Income Fund to ensure subbies were not left penniless when builders liquidated.

It would also create a $7million Tradie Litigation Fund to give the Australian Securities and Investments Commission the ability to run more difficult court cases without draining the corporate watchdog's resources.

The announcement comes a day after the LNP Opposition in Queensland committed to a Commission of Inquiry into the construction industry if it were to win a state election due in October 2020.

Andrew Leigh, Federal Labor's shadow assistant treasurer and spokesman for competition and productivity, said a Shorten Government would move very quickly to implement the commitments.

He said it would also go a "significant way” to implement recommendations from the Murray Review into the construction sector.

"The last thing we want to see is taxpayers' money lining the pockets of dodgy phoenix operators,” he said.

Mr Leigh said Labor would also quickly introduce Director Identification Numbers so operators of failed businesses couldn't just re-register companies under slightly different names.

The Shadow Assistant Treasurer Andrew Leigh, flanked by Senator Murray Watt (left) and Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Allan Reinikka ROK120618amechani

Labor has identified a $5billion annual cost to the economy due to dodgy directors deliberately burning companies in an attempt to avoid their obligations to employees, government and other creditors.

Mr Leigh said Queensland was at the epicentre of a huge national problem which had seen Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast subbies particularly ripped off.

He said in 2014 the corporate regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), had resources ripped from it.

And he said even after the Financial Services Royal Commission the resources weren't there to get matters to court.

In a release, Labor said people who deliberately burned their companies to avoid debt should be subject to the full consequences for failing directors' duties, including being liable for compensation, fines of up to $200,000 or five years behind bars.

Labor said the $4.5million Subbies Income Fund would be used for the development and implementation of a national scheme to ensure that no sub-contractors or small businesses were left out of pocket as a result of dodgy "phoenix activity”.

Its scheme would require large Commonwealth projects to have project bank accounts which utilised cascading statutory trusts, to ensure that all businesses involved were paid on time.

Labor would work with the states and territories to harmonise security of payment schemes across the country.