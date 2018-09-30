Labor pledges financial support for CQ hospitals

Health care is on Labor's agenda in the light of a possible election.

Health care is on Labor's agenda in the light of a possible election. Rob Wright

KEEPING people out of hospital will be the focus of Catherine King if Labor are successful at the next election.

The Shadow Minister for Health and Medicare pledged a more financial focus on the Central Queensland health system during a visit to Rockhampton this week.

After Labor committed $11.1 million to a new cardiac theatre in Rockhampton, Ms King said a successful Labour government would also reinvest the cut $2.8 billion back into the country's health services.

Ms King and Labor candidate for Capricornia, Russell Robertson, met with CQ health professionals in Rockhampton on Thursday to discuss the future needs of the community.

Some of the topics raised included improving children's health, sub-acute bed numbers in mental health facilities, focusing on the first 1000 days of life and health care from birth right through to end of life palliative care.

"One of the other issues raised was around the workforce and making sure there's enough doctors, nurses, allied health professionals,” Ms King said.

The number one ask was improved services within Rockhampton to prevent the need for travel to Brisbane for treatment.

Aged care is just one of the things on Labor's plan to improve health care. Supplied

"It was important for Russell and I to hear from the frontline of health services about pressures they're under, things we're doing well and things to look to with the future Labour government,” Ms King said.

"People want to have services here in the local community and not have to travel. Having to travel to Brisbane potentially affects the health outcomes because of longer times to wait for treatment.

"We know that the sooner people are treated, the better their outcomes particularly when it comes to strokes and cardiovascular illness.

"We can treat them better and get better health outcomes if they're treated close to home. And in term of recovery patients would have the support of their own community around them.”

In addition to better services to help treat CQ's cardiac conditions, Ms King said an increased focus on preventative measures would be integrated into a new Labour health care.

"People are sicker when they're turning up at hospital,” she said.

"There's lack of access to a GP, primary health care, as well as a freeze on the Medicare benefit schedule.

"This means people are finding it more costly to go see GP for some of the prevention work so they're ending up in the Emergency Department which is not where we want people to be.

"We'd rather keep them out of hospital.”

Ms King said a Labor government would look at how Central Queenslanders manage diet and exercise and why certain patients keep ending up in the Emergency Department.

"There's a strong capacity here in the community to prevent those admissions in the ED,” she said.

"We want to do something about it through our schools, our council and workplaces.

"It's pretty basic: getting people moving more in their daily lives and good nutritious food.”

Rockhampton Hospital will receive new facilities and funding as part of Labor's new promises. John McCutcheon

With Central Queenslanders' busy family lives, long commutes and longer working hours (particularly in the mining industry), exercise and diet seems harder to maintain.

However, Mr Robertson is urging locals to take advantage of the many facilities around Rockhampton.

"We live in a great climate and have things like the Mt Archer tracks and the river upgrade. We need to get out and utilise them,” he said.

Labour's plans for Rockhampton also include investing in additional active recreation spaces.

Queensland Health's Destination 2030 released statistics last year on the 12 year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

"There are poorer outcomes in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities,” Mr Robertson said.

"We really need to work on getting better outcomes. There seems to be a number of faults or barriers that slow that down... like access, training professionals, regionality, travel.

"We don't want our kids growing up and dying earlier than we do.”