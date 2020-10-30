Labor pledges hundreds more teachers, aides for CQ

Ms Lauga and principal Kylie Bloomfield at Yeppoon SS for World Teachers' Day.

CELEBRATING World Teachers’ Day today at Yeppoon State School, Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga promised 450 new teachers and more than 100 new teacher aides for Central Queensland should she be re-elected this weekend.

Ms Lauga said the “Great Teachers, Great Future” program would result in 6190 new teachers and 1139 teacher aides employed across Queensland in the next four years.

It is meant to meet student enrolment growth and maintain teacher-to-student ratios and lower class sizes.

Ms Lauga said there would also be increased non-contact time for beginning, primary, and special school teachers from next year and additional relief for secondary teachers.

“With a mother as a teacher I know how hard our teachers work and it’s vital that we continue to listen to what support they need when they’re on the frontline delivering education to our young people,” she said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensuring our hard-working and deeply committed teachers and school leaders are appropriately supported in their jobs, both in pay and conditions and through addressing teacher workload.”

Ms Lauga said she was excited to see the benefits of a $20 million investment to set up the “Turn to Teaching” paid internship program to attract aspiring teachers from other fields of work.

“We want to attract the very best teachers to our profession and to do that we ensure our teachers and school leaders are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” she said.

“We are also providing a teacher aide for every Prep classroom from next year.

“We are determined to ensure all students get the support they need to succeed in their education.”

Labor has promised $8 million towards a new manual arts block at the Yeppoon State High School, $850,000 to refurbish the STEM space at Yeppoon State School, $8.57 million for a teaching block at Parkhurst State School, $990,000 Frenchville State School roof over sports courts, and $700,000 to Mount Archer SS for a security fence.

This week it was announced Taranganba State School would receive $500,000 for additional infrastructure to help increase capacity for the school’s Outside School Hours Care.

“Deb Frecklington says she will cut $3.2 billion from the Queensland public service to fund her election promises,” Ms Lauga said.

“And we know that means cutting our frontline workers such as our teachers and doctors.”

LNP leader Deb Frecklington and Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Sarah Marshall

LNP Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot said he thought the announcement was desperate.

“An LNP government will invest $186 million dollars into school upgrades including classrooms, playgrounds, and other facilities across Queensland,” he said.

“An LNP government will also deliver 3350 additional teachers and 760 additional teacher aides over and above the existing headcount.

“The LNP will also spend $60 million to provide an additional 30,000 before and after school paces for working families.”

Mr de Groot pointed to the LNP’s funding for the Central Queensland TAFE Centre of Excellence.

“All our plans are fully costed, unlike Labor which needs to borrow $4 billion to fund their desperate spending spree ahead of tomorrow’s polls,” Me de Groot said.

“All Labor has is another desperate scare campaign.”