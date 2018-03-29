Labor pollies greet agreement between miners and Glencore

FIGHTING LOCKOUTS: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga on the picket line with the locked out Oaky North miners is calling for a the federal government to ban extended lockouts.

FIGHTING LOCKOUTS: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga on the picket line with the locked out Oaky North miners is calling for a the federal government to ban extended lockouts. Contributed

Central Queensland politicians from both sides of the aisle greeted the news of a lasting agreement being forged between the Oaky North coal miners and Glencore.

Visitors to the workers on the Oaky North picket line, Labor's Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Queensland Senator Murray Watt and Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson greeted news of the agreement and took the opportunity to attack the LNP's handling of the industrial dispute.

"It must have been incredibly difficult for the workers to return to work after being locked out by Glencore for over 200 days,” Mrs Lauga said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga opposes worker lockouts. Allan Reinikka ROK020318alauga1

"Notwithstanding the results of the ballot, the LNP's Fair Work Act is still broken. The LNP must change the Act so that multi-billion dollar foreign corporations like Glencore are not permitted to lock their workers out for extended periods.

"Whilst these corporations are making billions in profits from our country's resources, Australian workers are being poorly treated and secure jobs harder and harder to find.”

If Michelle Landry, Malcolm Turnbull and the LNP was genuine about helping local workers, they would be standing up and demanding companies pay their fair share in tax, to put an end to casualisation and reinstate penalty rates.

Queensland Senator Murray Watt said after being locked out of their own workplace for over 200 days, he was pleased to see that the Oaky North workers will be able to return to work.

Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt. Mike Knott BUN101117WATT1

"The treatment of these workers at the hands of a multinational corporation has been appalling, and another example of the damage casualisation and dodgy labour hire is doing to our communities,” Senator Watt said.

"Local members Michelle Landry and Ken O'Dowd ignored this for as long as they possibly could - to the point where workers had to fly to Canberra to even meet with them.

"Only Labor has a real plan to protect Central Queensland workers.”

Mr Robertson said he was pleased to hear that the Oaky Creek workers had voted up a replacement agreement and are heading back to work with good conditions and pay that they deserve.

"Glencore tried to starve out these workers out, locking them out for 232 days and replacing them with labour hire,” Mr Robertson said.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten (right) and Labor's Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK210218ashorten

"Dodgy and unfair labour hire arrangements aren't good for our community, and as a third generation miner I've seen first-hand how labour hire compromises job security, rights and protections at work.

"Families in our community want real, secure jobs with good pay and conditions that reflect the work they're doing.”

Mr Robertson accused Michelle Landry and Malcolm Turnbull of letting the CQ region down.

"Job insecurity and workforce casualisation is reaching a crisis point here,” he said.

"Just this past week we've seen Michelle and Malcolm move to give a $65B tax handout to big banks and multinationals like Glencore.

"Michelle Landry claims to be a friend of the worker, but at the end of the day her actions in Canberra tell a different story.”