Labor promise a $47.5m duplication of Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd

Queensland Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga inspecting the Rockhampton Yeppoon Road.

Queensland Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga inspecting the Rockhampton Yeppoon Road.

LIKE all good guests, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten won't arrive in Rockhampton today empty handed.

Tucked under his arm, Mr Shorten's bringing a $47.5 million road funding promise to duplicate a significant stretch of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road - creating up to 150 new local jobs for Rockhampton and regional Queensland in the process.

The proposed project was the first stage of a three stage estimated $95 million improvement project on the busy Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road which makes up a vital part of Queensland's key freight network, B-double network and the major road link to Great Keppel Island.

The project's construction of a dual carriageway on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road between Tanby Road intersection in Yeppoon to approximately 6km away in Bondoola.

ROAD UPGRADE: Bill Shorten has promised to provide $47.5 million for a 6km stretch of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road. Contributed

It would not only boost CQ's economic activity but also potentially decrease safety risks and traffic times for drivers.

Mr Shorten recognised the need to upgrade the infrastructure due to an increase in the region's travel demand, (partly through more tourism) which has seen traffic flow increase significantly to more than 12,200 vehicles per day - including over 1000 trucks and buses daily.

The project would also accommodate for future growth in traffic as a result of increased economic activity in the region.

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten wants to drive job creation in CQ. Andrew Taylor

Mr Shorten and Labor have spent a lot of time in regional Queensland, holding town hall meetings and listening to locals about what matters to them.

He's made no secret that his number one priority was job creation and this road project formed a part of Labor's plan for "real jobs in regional Queensland”.

ROAD UPGRADE: Bill Shorten has promised to provide $47.5 million for a 6km stretch of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road. Contributed

"The local community has been campaigning for many years to see the duplication of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road become a reality,” Mr Shorten said.

"Labor has listened and now we are delivering.

"This package builds on the plans we've already announced for Rockhampton; such as committing the full $176 million federal share to build the Rookwood Weir, delivering more than 2,000 construction and agriculture jobs and ensuring water security across Central Queensland, as well as $25 million to build the South Rockhampton Flood Levee to better protect homes and businesses from devastating flood waters.”

Mr Shorten said Labor could fund these job-creating projects because "unlike Turnbull and the Conservatives, we aren't giving new tax handouts to multinationals and millionaires”.