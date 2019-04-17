Labor promises $1.5 million to beef up CQ research and jobs

CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCEMENT: Queensland Senator Murray Watt (left), Shadow Minister for Agriculture Joel Fitzgibbon and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson announce $1.5 million in funding for the CQ Livestock Centre of Excellence .

SHIFTING the election battle for Capricornia voters' hearts and minds to their taste buds and stomachs, Labor has unveiled a $5.4million plan to beef up Australia's Beef Capital.

Yesterday at Belmont Research Station, 37km north of Rockhampton, Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Regional Australia Joel Fitzgibbon joined Queensland Senator Murray Watt and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson Labor to pledge $1.5million in funding for the Central Queensland Livestock Centre of Excellence.

Already regarded as the premier research station for the north Australian beef industry, the $1.5million upgrade to the Centre of Excellence would go towards critical infrastructure and upgrades to expand its role in growing the beef industry and training the next generation workforce.

This would include the installation of industry-leading computing and sensor hardware to support cutting edge animal and environmental monitoring, modern animal measurement and husbandry equipment and the creation of new stock yards.

The upgrade would boost research and benefit students from CQUniversity and the Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges.

It was anticipated that the project would directly generate 10 construction and five permanent jobs, as well as many more through research and a skilled workforce.

In addition to this, Labor matched last week's $3.9million pledge by the Coalition Government budget to support the 2021 Beef Australia event.

Irrespective of which major party governs after the next election, Rockhampton's world famous Beef Australia event's place on the international livestock events calendar is secure, allowing local innovation to be showcased to the world.

Mr Fitzgibbon said his party intended to cement Rockhampton as Australia's beef capital.

"This meaty investment will support the growth of local industry and livestock jobs,” Mr Fitzgibbon said.

Mr Robertson said the beef industry was one of the main drivers of the local economy, playing a vital role in supporting many jobs.

"It's important we invest to keep in strong and competitive for the future,” he said.

"That's why a Labor government will contribute $1.5million to complete critical infrastructure and upgrades at the Central Queensland Livestock Centre of Excellence and $3.9million to support Beef Australia.”

Given that Beef Australia attracted over 100,000 people to Rockhampton every three years, he said the economic benefit of Beef Australia couldn't be understated.

"The last Beef Australia attracted over 1,000 international delegates from 40 countries, who experienced the region's hospitality and the best of Australia's beef.”