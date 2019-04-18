Labor promises $21m in Stanage Bay Rd funds, Ludwig stoked

HEAVY USE: The dispute over funding the upgrade of Stanage Bay Road could be resolved if Labor wins government after promising $21 million for the vital road used by the ADF.

HEAVY USE: The dispute over funding the upgrade of Stanage Bay Road could be resolved if Labor wins government after promising $21 million for the vital road used by the ADF. Australian Defence Force

DETERMINED lobbying for money to upgrade Stanage Bay Road has paid off for Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig, who secured a significant campaign promise from federal Labor today.

Seeking to ramp up the pressure on Capricornia's incumbent MP Michelle Landry, Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson and Shadow Minister for Infrastructure Anthony Albanese promised $21.6 million for Stage one of the Stanage Bay Road upgrade.

Livingstone Shire Council and the Federal Government have argued over who should cover the cost for maintenance and upgrading of the 85km road linking the Bruce Highway with Stanage Bay and the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

In late February, Cr Ludwig visited Canberra seeking approximately $47 million to undertake safety upgrades and a contribution towards the maintenance of the key access road to Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area while also discussing the establishment of defence industries in the shire.

He battled unsuccessfully to get the Coalition on-board with a significant contribution towards his "win-win situation” where a road upgrade would improve the efficiency of ADF's operations, benefit local primary producers and improve safety for the military, locals and tourists.

Mr Albanese said Labor didn't want stand by and leave local ratepayers to carry the can after spending decades supporting the ADF and a major $1 billion expansion to the training area in the pipeline.

"Federal Labor's investment would allow the road to be sealed with bitumen to the entry gate of the training area, reducing costs for ratepayers and improving safety for residents, graziers, fishermen and tourists in the area,” Mr Albanese said.

"The project will also create local jobs, with an average of 35 direct jobs estimated to be supported.

Mr Robertson said it was only fair that Stanage Bay Road was fit for purpose, not just for military traffic, but also for the people of the region.

Cr Bill Ludwig praised Federal Labor's commitment, describing it as an investment in the future of the community, the ADF, as well as a "victory for common sense”.

"It is also the 'fair go' that Livingstone Shire ratepayers have been asking for in relation to making these roads safe and 'fit for purpose' of the current Federal Government for the past five years without success,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Recognising Labor will have to form government for the upgrades to go ahead, this will be a huge win-win for all concerned. This major access route of national significance will finally be made safe while delivering better operational outcomes for ADF, contractors, primary producers and emergency services.”