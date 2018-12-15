Landmark deal top of Labor’s agenda

Improving the region’s public transport system would be part of the deal. Picture: Brett Wortman/Sunshine Coast Daily

A LANDMARK deal to plan and fund vital transport and other infrastructure for southeast Queensland's population surge over the next couple of decades will be a top priority if Labor wins next year's federal election.

"I see great potential for collaboration on a southeast Queensland City Partnership under a Shorten Labor government," Opposition infrastructure spokesman Anthony Albanese said.

"A southeast Queensland City Partnership will be high on its agenda."

It is the closest either major party has come to locking themselves into a formal agreement with the State Government and councils in the region for a united approach to delivering new public transport, roads, digital infrastructure, industry hubs and other essential facilities.

The need for a 15 to 20-year agreement between all levels of government was the top item of a 20-point action plan developed from News Queensland's recent Future SEQ series examining challenges and exploring the opportunities for the region in the next quarter-century as the population balloons an extra two million to 5.5 million.

The Palaszczuk Government and SEQ Council of Mayors are committed to it and lobbying both the Coalition Government and ALP Opposition to sign up.

Measures to counter the pressures of population growth, congestion, increasing residential density and urban sprawl will be a focus of the election campaign in the first half of next year as the parties battle for urban seats.

The Coalition has so far announced eight City Deal agreements - its version of City Partnerships - nationwide, but it has so far failed to commit to one for southeast Queensland, which would be the largest in the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: "My commitment is to invest in and build more roads and rail lines in Queensland in even better ways, whether using our city deal model or not.

"All that matters is getting the job done."

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said: "We welcome the commitment that a future Labor government would work with us to deliver a deal for the southeast, something the Morrison Government has so far ignored.

"A City Deal or partnership for SEQ will support the delivery of the jobs, new industries and critical infrastructure that our growing region needs."

Brisbane Lord Mayor and council of mayors chairman Graham Quirk said: "More than two-thirds of Australia's population growth is coming from Sydney, Melbourne and southeast Queensland.

"Western Sydney and Geelong already have City Deals in place to better accommodate this growth, which opens the door for the Federal Government to formally commit to start the negotiation process for an SEQ City Deal. The issue for southeast Queensland isn't population growth, the issue is not having a strategic, long-term and funded plan to sustainably manage this growth."

Number two of our action plan points was a proposal by the Council of Mayors for a rapid rail network that would allow passengers to travel between Brisbane and the Gold or Sunshine coasts or Toowoomba in 45 minutes or less.

The Coalition has already given partial backing, directing $21.5 million to groups developing business cases for faster rail links to the Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba.