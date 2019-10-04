Labor supporters left red-faced as tensions boil

WHILE more than 100 people in green shirts stood with one clear message - build the dam at the original design size - about 10 people stood in opposition with red shirts.

When those in green chanted “build Rookwood”, a portion of those in red called “where’s the money, Michelle?”.

Barry Thompson was the most vocal protester from the opposing group, he heckled speakers after Keppel MP Brittany Lauga left the rally.

While he called “where’s the money Michelle” frequently, the logic behind his heckles was unclear - when approached by The Morning Bulletin he refused to comment.

Several others who attended the rally in support of Labor, also declined to comment on the basis the paper was owned by Rupert Murdoch.

Federal Capricornia MP Michelle Landry didn’t understand why Mr Thompson was chanting about the money when the Federal Government had already committed their portion.

She said the contract stipulated the Federal Government would release funds once certain parts of the project were complete, which she said was normal practice.

“We put the money on the table and the money has been there since 2016 and as the project is done in stages we give them the money,” Ms Landry said.

The Federal and State governments were in agreeance to pay half of the $352.2 million project but when costs surpassed the budget the Federal Goverment allegedly refused to pay more.

Ms Landry and Queensland Senator Matt Canavan both said the Federal Government would consider contributing more money to the project if the State Government revealed more specific plans.

“We don’t write blank cheques, of course we would consider,” Minister Canavan said.

“For them to say the price has tripled over time is an absolute joke, it shows Labor can’t manage money.”

He said Labor didn’t seem serious about the project.

“On the one hand they’re saying maybe consider more money in funding and on the other hand they’ve released tender documents,” he said.

While State Goverment has not confirmed the official size of the redesigned weir, expressions of interest for construction has opened.



Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the State Government was starting the process in order to deliver the weir as soon as possible.

“The Queensland Goverment has been left with little option but to request that Sunwater re-scope the project and redesign the weir as an ungated structure,” Dr Lynham said.

“It is frankly disappointing to read some comments of local MPs who seem to believe there is a deliberate strategy to deprive agricultural customers of water.”

Sunwater has received $66m from the State Government to start the construction process and Dr Lynham has asked Prime Minister Scott Morrison to advance funds to ensure the project continues.