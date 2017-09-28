Labor to hold major national event in Rocky: Shorten

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten (centre) and the leaders of the Australian Labor Party are on their way to Rockhampton next week for a National Country Labor Forum.

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten (centre) and the leaders of the Australian Labor Party are on their way to Rockhampton next week for a National Country Labor Forum. DANIEL MUNOZ

BILL Shorten and the Labor party are set to make their way to the Beef Capital next week.

The National Country Labor Forum, to be held in Rockhampton on October 7, will draw rural and regional Labor party members from all over the state.

In the days leading up to the conference politicians including Joel Fitzgibbon, Stephen Jones and Catherine King will host a series of events touching on topics related to regional jobs, infrastructure, and services and investment.

Among the issues addressed will be the ongoing "botched” NBN roll-out, local jobs and training opportunities as well as tourism opportunities in Central Queensland.

Mr Shorten said Labor was proud of its record of delivery for rural, regional and remote Australia.

"We are determined to develop policies that matter to all Australians, from all parts of the country,” Mr Shorten said.

"The Forum will show Labor's commitment to rural and regional Australia, because we understand that Australia is so much more than Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

"We will ensure that rural and regional Australia receives the policy attention it deserves, not just treating rural communities as places that people fly over.”

Mr Shorten said the Turnbull Liberal/Nationals had taken rural and regional Australian for granted for too long.

"Labor is determined to change this and engage with the challenges faced by communities beyond our suburbs,” he said.

"This includes advocating for regional jobs, infrastructure, and the services and investment regional Australia needs to succeed.

"Federal Labor looks forward to spending the week in Rockhampton and building on our record of delivering for rural and regional Australia.”

LABOR PARTY PROGRAM