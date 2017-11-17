Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Labor's $4.1m rail project to help Rocky meatworks

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey and Labor candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at a multi-million dollar rail announcement which will support local industry.
Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey and Labor candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at a multi-million dollar rail announcement which will support local industry. Allan Reinikka ROK171117aalp1
Sean Fox
by

THE Palaszczuk Government has promised to back the beef industry in Rockhampton.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey met with Labor Candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke today at the JBS abattoir in Nerimbera to make a major announcement.

They told assembled media the Palasczcuk Government would invest $4.1 million to upgrade a section of the Yeppoon rail line.

Minister Bailey said it was an investment into 538 jobs to give greater efficiencies at the abattoir.

"Restoring the rail connection with give JBS abattoir greater options for its supply chain both on road and soon on rail,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr O'Rourke said 1.9km of rail track would be upgraded.

The project will involve new sleepers and two of the old timber bridges will be replaced with new concrete culverts.

"This is about creating jobs and consistency of supply for this meat works,” the ALP candidate said.

He said the upgrade was vital for JBS staff as it would allow them to have continual work.

Cattle would be able to come from Western Queensland which Mr O'Rourke said would benefit producers.

"At the moment, the catchment area for the meat works here is a little bit limited but having a rail line to the far west and to North Queensland will actually be able to provide more cattle,” the ALP candidate said.

He said the rail line had not been utilised for several years.

This follows an announcement in June that type one road trains now have access to North Rockhampton abattoirs from approvals and a $10 million roads investment from the Palaszczuk Government.

JBS Director John Berry welcomed the announcement and said the Rockhampton plant processed approximately 700 head of cattle per day and supports a workforce of more than 500.

Work on the Yeppoon line is expected to be delivered in 2018.

Topics:  barry o'rourke jbs meatworks mark bailey rail announcement

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Grandfather allowed 'crude' meth lab set up under house

Grandfather allowed 'crude' meth lab set up under house

Repeat drug producer allowed 'well known drug users' to set up meth lab under his house

Gallery: Rocky's Christmas street parade in pics

AUSSIE CHRISTMAS: The PCYC float at the Stockland Christmas Parade in Rockhampton.

Hundreds line the streets for the start of the festive season

Shock death: Gary the Goat's last days lived in CQ

Nomadic comedy duo Gary the Goat and Jimbo rolled through Rockhampton this week, days before the four-legged internet sensation died of a heart tumor.

'I feel for Jimbo, he's lost his best mate, he'll be distraught'

Landslide move: Fleetwood Mac fans, you're in for a treat

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsay Buckingham. The band will release never-before-heard recordings from their hit, self-titled album.

FOLK-rock legends once again choose to go their own way.

Local Partners