Labor's gender pay plan set to help CQ's female workers

AS OUR moral landscape changes, companies wishing to get ahead need to move with the times.

One company embracing the movement is legal firm Maurice Blackburn, which was founded in Sydney almost 100 years ago in 1919 and currently has over 1000 staff and 30 offices.

Maurice Blackburn is one company set to be affected by a Labor Party policy where a businesses with more than 1000 employees would be forced to publicly reveal their gender pay gap, named and shamed if they fail to comply, and excluded from lucrative government contracts, if Labor was to form government.

Principal of Maurice Blackburn's Rockhampton office Meghan Rothery was promoted based on her performance and achievements while on maternity leave after having her second child.

"I am really proud to work for a firm that is active and supportive of its employees and for our office in Rockhampton to be setting a great example for local businesses,” she said.

"Gender pay gaps are most certainly not confined to the big cities and we encourage employers in the regions to take action on this issue.”

A federal government Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) practice recognition program, aiming to encourage, recognise and promote active commitment to achieving gender equality in Australian workplace has now recognised Maurice Blackburn as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation holder for 2017-18.

Ms Rothery said her firm welcomed Labor's announcement saying it was important that all companies seek to ensure greater accountability and transparency on these issues, including by taking steps to identify pay gaps and to act on those.

"In our view all companies should be undertaking gender pay audits as a priority to get an honest assessment on any pay gaps that may exist within their workplaces,” Ms Rothery said.

"We also welcome measures to put an end to pay secrecy clauses.

"Our firm has implemented this same measure for our staff and it is something we'd urge all companies to do in supporting open discussions on pay amongst their employees.

"All companies must take these issues seriously if we are to genuinely close the gender pay gap once and for all, including ensuring women are properly supported and recognised within workplaces.”