Labor's looking to take CQ tourism to the next level

GETTING CQ tourism moving was the goal behind Labor's tourism round table being held in Yeppoon today.

Five key tourism stakeholders met with Shadow Minister for Tourism Anthony Albanese, Queensland Senator Murray Watt, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson to share their perspectives and learn of future opportunities that would be afforded to them if the Labor Party was able to seize power at the next federal election.

Speaking in Rockhampton yesterday, Mr Albanese said he was looking forward to talking with locals and identifying potential tourism projects and creating awareness of the funding which Labor would have available.

"Tourism is critical for job creation ... and Capricornia Coast region has so much to offer with a great city of Rockhampton at its core as well, so I am very hopeful that we can have some constructive proposals out of that,” Mr Albanese said.

TOURISM ROUNDTABLE:Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson, Shadow Minister for Tourism Anthony Albanese, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Queensland Senator Murray Watt, and Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig discuss tourism options for CQ. Contributed

"We have $1 billion in the Northern Australia Tourism Fund, that's from the NAIF, that we've corralled for tourism projects.

"We're also looking at what we can do in terms of risk issues, so whether a small grant would make a difference to make it viable.”

Mr Albanese acknowledged State Government efforts to connect Great Keppel Island to mainland power and said he looked forward to finding out how a Federal Labor Government could have a greater role in providing assistance in revitalisation efforts to restore the iconic destination.

ROCKHAMPTON VISIT: Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development Anthony Albanese, Queensland Senator Murray Watt, Labor Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke. Leighton Smith

"The feds can play a role because of Tourism Australia in marketing and changing the commercial arrangements and so we're interested in that,” he said.

"There might be a role for the Commonwealth to provide some infrastructure support.”