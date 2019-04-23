Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PENALTY RATES ANGST: Retail worker Rhiannon Pearce and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson are calling for the reinstatement of penalty rates for weekend workers.
PENALTY RATES ANGST: Retail worker Rhiannon Pearce and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson are calling for the reinstatement of penalty rates for weekend workers. Leighton Smith
Politics

Labor's push to restore penalty rates for weekend workers

Leighton Smith
by
23rd Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING a bruising first week of the federal election campaign, Labor has pivoted to its preferred policy battleground of workplace relations and the quest to restore weekend penalty rates.

If the Coalition were re-elected, Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson warned that cuts to penalty rates could spread, leaving Capricornia's workers up to $25,000 worse off.

"Cuts since 2017 have left low paid workers in Central Queensland under the retail, hospitality, fast food, restaurant and pharmacy awards, thousands of dollars worse off,” Mr Robertson said.

"A retail worker in Capricornia will lose up to $4,170 next year (2019/20) and up to $15,343 over the next three years.

"When everything is going up except people's wages, the last thing that workers in Central Queensland need is another cut to their take-home pay packet.”

Mr Robertson said penalty rates weren't a luxury, saying they were essential to help people put food on the table and petrol in the car.

"They can be the difference in paying the electricity bill, the private health insurance premiums, the child care costs - all of which keep soaring under this Government,” he said.

"Labor understands how important penalty rates are to working Australians and if elected, we will legislate to reverse the cuts to penalty rates in our first 100 days and we will change the law to make sure they can't be cut for anyone again.”

He took aim at Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry who voted eight times to cut penalty rates.

Ms Landry dismissed Labor's criticism saying they were "playing their little games” when they were responsible for introducing the Fair Work Commission, an independent body which made the decision about the penalty rates.

"We saw over Easter a lot of businesses remain closed because they just can't afford to pay weekend rates and holiday rates,” Ms Landry said.

She said her priority was bringing major infrastructure projects to the region to create employment opportunities.

"I'm very focused on building as many permanent jobs as possible and since we've been in government, we've created 1.25 million new jobs across Australia,” she said.

federal election 2019 michelle landry penalty rates russell robertson tmbelection2019 tmbpolitics workplace relations
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Multi-million dollar bridge funding for Flynn

    premium_icon Multi-million dollar bridge funding for Flynn

    Council News Flynn MP looks to match Council spending on bridge upgrades

    • 23rd Apr 2019 1:10 AM
    CQ's best weekend spots according to locals

    premium_icon CQ's best weekend spots according to locals

    News We asked and you told us where your favourite spots in CQ are

    • 22nd Apr 2019 11:55 PM
    Emu Park RSL ready to pay respects at dawn on Anzac Day

    premium_icon Emu Park RSL ready to pay respects at dawn on Anzac Day

    News Streets will close around Anzac memorial walk and cenotaph

    • 22nd Apr 2019 11:50 PM
    Convention centre pledge praised, increasing pressure on ALP

    premium_icon Convention centre pledge praised, increasing pressure on ALP

    Council News Labor's big spending on the Cap Coast might not be done yet.