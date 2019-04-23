Labor's push to restore penalty rates for weekend workers

PENALTY RATES ANGST: Retail worker Rhiannon Pearce and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson are calling for the reinstatement of penalty rates for weekend workers.

PENALTY RATES ANGST: Retail worker Rhiannon Pearce and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson are calling for the reinstatement of penalty rates for weekend workers. Leighton Smith

FOLLOWING a bruising first week of the federal election campaign, Labor has pivoted to its preferred policy battleground of workplace relations and the quest to restore weekend penalty rates.

If the Coalition were re-elected, Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson warned that cuts to penalty rates could spread, leaving Capricornia's workers up to $25,000 worse off.

"Cuts since 2017 have left low paid workers in Central Queensland under the retail, hospitality, fast food, restaurant and pharmacy awards, thousands of dollars worse off,” Mr Robertson said.

"A retail worker in Capricornia will lose up to $4,170 next year (2019/20) and up to $15,343 over the next three years.

"When everything is going up except people's wages, the last thing that workers in Central Queensland need is another cut to their take-home pay packet.”

Mr Robertson said penalty rates weren't a luxury, saying they were essential to help people put food on the table and petrol in the car.

"They can be the difference in paying the electricity bill, the private health insurance premiums, the child care costs - all of which keep soaring under this Government,” he said.

"Labor understands how important penalty rates are to working Australians and if elected, we will legislate to reverse the cuts to penalty rates in our first 100 days and we will change the law to make sure they can't be cut for anyone again.”

He took aim at Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry who voted eight times to cut penalty rates.

Ms Landry dismissed Labor's criticism saying they were "playing their little games” when they were responsible for introducing the Fair Work Commission, an independent body which made the decision about the penalty rates.

"We saw over Easter a lot of businesses remain closed because they just can't afford to pay weekend rates and holiday rates,” Ms Landry said.

She said her priority was bringing major infrastructure projects to the region to create employment opportunities.

"I'm very focused on building as many permanent jobs as possible and since we've been in government, we've created 1.25 million new jobs across Australia,” she said.