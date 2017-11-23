Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Labor's secret $460m proposed Adani deals revealed

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Chris Lees

THE Palaszczuk Government is set to offer infrastructure funding and a royalty holiday for Adani's Carmichael mine that will together cost Queensland taxpayers about $460m over five years, The Australian is reporting today.

The paper says that despite vowing that no public funds would go to the coal project, it has had emerged that the government had been in negotiations to take over and upgrade several council roads to the mine at a cost of $100m.

READ: Vote for us, or we won't fund Adani rail line: LNP's warning.

This comes on top of a secret incentive deal with Adani that will delay the payment of $360m in coal royalties for the five years after it opens.

The Australian says sources close to the deal - approved by the Labor cabinet in May and which Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk refues to detail, claiming it is "commercial in confidence” - said it involved a flat payment of $2m a year with the deferred royalties paid back in full with interest in the ensuing years.

Read the full report from The Australian: ALP's secret Adani sweeteners.

At the start of the election campaign the Premier came under fire after she announced her government would veto support of a $1b federal NAIF loan for Adani.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Petros' fishing expedition for 'under table' Lauga documents

Petros' fishing expedition for 'under table' Lauga documents

Petros' legal team say the documents are crucial evidence in the stalking trial

  • News

  • 23rd Nov 2017 3:54 PM

Strelow's $540M wish list just 10% of cross-river rail spend

Independent candidate for Rockhampton Margaret Strelow.

Independent candidate says she won't play nice if Rocky is ignored

Election promises revealed by Rockhampton's candidates

ELECTION PROMISES: See what the Rockhampton candidates have promised in return for your vote on Saturday.

The full list of everything promised to win over your vote.

Rocky graduates choose adventure over alcohol

ADRENALIN ADVENTURE: Rockhampton Girls Grammar School graduate, Emily Lang has chosen to take a trip to New Zealand instead of having a week of partying at the Gold Coast.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar students prepare for a whirlwind adventure

Local Partners