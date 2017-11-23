Labor's secret $460m proposed Adani deals revealed

THE Palaszczuk Government is set to offer infrastructure funding and a royalty holiday for Adani's Carmichael mine that will together cost Queensland taxpayers about $460m over five years, The Australian is reporting today.

The paper says that despite vowing that no public funds would go to the coal project, it has had emerged that the government had been in negotiations to take over and upgrade several council roads to the mine at a cost of $100m.

This comes on top of a secret incentive deal with Adani that will delay the payment of $360m in coal royalties for the five years after it opens.

The Australian says sources close to the deal - approved by the Labor cabinet in May and which Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk refues to detail, claiming it is "commercial in confidence” - said it involved a flat payment of $2m a year with the deferred royalties paid back in full with interest in the ensuing years.

At the start of the election campaign the Premier came under fire after she announced her government would veto support of a $1b federal NAIF loan for Adani.