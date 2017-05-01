LABOUR DAY: 5 key issues unions have fought for in CQ

PENALTY rates were "hard-fought conditions” won by unions and Craig Allen this morning urged hundreds not to forget that history this Labour Day.

The Queensland Council of Unions Rockhampton secretary was proud to see an estimated 500 people marching to represent the 28 unions in the city.

Cuts to penalty rates were the overwhelming focus, with Mr Allen saying the changes were "grossly unfair” and describing them as "back door WorkChoices”.

The city's history of union and labour activism also loomed large over the march.

Mr Allen paid tribute to those who fought for fair work conditions, saying the march had a history dating back to the early 1900s.

Rockhampton's Labor MP Bill Byrne said while politics in Australia was more volatile than ever, nothing would be achieved if people did not stand together.

"Much of what Australia is today is based on the activism of the labour movement going back many, many decades,” he said.

"All cities are changing in their demographics and the lines between blue collar and others is merging.

"People move their affiliations much more rapidly than they once did.

"I think the basic politics of Australia is much more volatile. People are much less tolerant of the conduct of governments, be it us or the other mob and I take nothing for granted here. It's good to see the labour movement is strong and remains strong, it stands up for social and industrial issues.

Labour Day march Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK010517amarch9

"It's a foundational influencer on our communities going forward and it's something I'm proud to support and will always support.

"The future will not be right if people do not stick together. That's what this is all about, it's about people sticking together for what they feel and know to be right.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga also briefly spoke at the rally, saying unions and workers banding together had achieved many great things over the years.

Queensland Council of Unions Rockhampton secretary Craig Allen believes these are the biggest recent achievements of CQ unions.