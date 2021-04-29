Labour Day event back ‘bigger than ever’ in 2021

While they will miss out on the traditional Labour Day march, union members across Central Queensland will be celebrating this year with a party for the whole community.

On Monday, May 3, unions will host a Family Fun Day which they promise will be “bigger, louder and more fun”.

The event will be held at the Rockhampton Recreation Club kicking off from midday with a live band, bucking bull, and children’s rides to keep the whole family entertained.

QCU Rockhampton Branch president Ashleigh Saunders invited the whole community to join the celebrations and recognise the achievements of workers in this region.

“It has been a truly tough couple of years for workers across Central Queensland and it’s time we took an afternoon to celebrate some of the great achievements of unionists, and reflect on the tough lessons from last year,” she said.

“Whether it was the pandemic, or cuts to workers’ rights and conditions under this government, we know how hard people are working to put food on the table and we want to make sure that work gets recognised.

“What better time to kick up the heels, have a genuine celebration of the collective toil of CQ workers – let’s have a party and remember that it is our sweat and our efforts that keep this country running.”

Acknowledging that it was a big week in Rockhampton with Beef Australia, the QCU will throw open the gates to the whole community, with an invitation to join the celebrations for free.

“This is a Family Fun Day – come along, bring the whole family and enjoy the best value weekend out in the calendar,” Miss Saunders said.

“We have a free sausage sizzle and children’s rides, along with live music and a bar running all afternoon - certainly beats an afternoon at the saleyards.”

Unfortunately COVID-19 put a halt on the usual Labour Day march, but unions are putting together plans for a much bigger march in a new, central location next year.